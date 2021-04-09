Punjab De Super Chef Season 6 Release Date and the Registration Process.

The cooking tv show Punjab De Super Chef will soon arrive on PTC Punjab. It is the most loved show by the audience.

There is no official release date of the tv show Punjab De Super Chef Season 6. But we expect it in 2021.

Punjab De Super Chef has launched five seasons, and the upcoming season 6 will soon arrive. The registration process is going on.

So, if you want to participate in Punjab De Super Chef Season 6, you must have to complete the registration process. Let’s discuss the registration process of Punjab De Super Chef Season 6.

Registration Process of Punjab De Super Chef Season 6:

Follow the below steps to register in Punjab De Super Chef Season 6. If you are an Indian citizen, then and only you can register for Punjab De Super Chef Season 6.

Visit the official website PTC Punjab. On the Homepage, you will find the link to the registration form of Punjab De Super Chef Season 6; click on that link. The application form will be downloaded. Read all the instructions carefully and also check the eligibility criteria before filling up the form. Submit the form by providing some necessary information such as Name, Gender, Date of Birth, etc. You can also register for Punjab De Super Chef Season 6 with an email. First of all, you will have to make a masterpiece dish and present it perfectly. You have to take a photo of that dish and make sure it looks professional. Send an email to [email protected] along with your profile, including name, age, small information about yourself, contact details, etc. You can also register for Punjab De Super Chef Season 6 with Whatsapp. You have to follow the same process and send them to +91-9811757373. You have to send the photo in document format because of the quality issue.

It is the complete process to register in Punjab De Super Chef Season 6.

