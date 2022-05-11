Highschool Dxd Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Highschool Dxd is a Japanese Anime series adapted from the light novel called High School Dxd. The series already has 4 seasons and are quite popular. Fans are now looking for Highschool Dxd Season 5.

Highschool Dxd Season 5 Release Date

There has been no official news regarding the Highschool Dxd renewal for its fifth installment. Since it was such a popular series, throughout all 4 seasons, the season will be soon renewed for the fifth season as well.

There is no official news regarding the Highschool Dxd Season 5 release date, but will be available soon. Fans are going to love the upcoming season’s renewal as the series is quite interesting.

Highschool Dxd Season 5 Storyline

The show has everything that makes it this popular and fan favorite. There is action, drama and so much more to it.

The series’ storyline revolves around the main character – Issei Hyodo. In the very beginning, he was killed and then was revived as Demon by Rian Gremory. And then he gets selected as a member of a high-class devil group. Are you interested in the story yet? Well, it is very interesting.

Along with that, there are various angles to the story, and because of this, the series has become such a popular anime series. You will find various emotions and genres in the story ranging from supernatural to comedy as well as adventure. It has got it all!

Highschool Dxd Creators Team

This popular anime series has many writers including Kenji Konuta, Kristen McGuire, Ichiei Ishibumi, Yoichi Takahashi, Takao Yoshioka, and Yasuhara Shimizu

Highschool Dxd Season 5 Cast

If and when the series returns for the 5th season, the main cast members will surely be in it. Leading characters include Ryo Hiratsuka, Hiroyuk Chibai, Haruhide Ishiguro, Linhui Liu, Naoto Sawa, Ryoma Kanai, Mami Ogami, Yoichi Ogami, Sota Oya, Masashi Kawashima, Yatsuki Takada and more.

Highschool Dxd Season 5 Episodes

Looking at the earlier seasons, there were 12 episodes in each season from the first to the third season. The fourth season offered 13 episodes and now fans are wondering about the upcoming seasons’ episodes.

Looking over the previous pattern, we can expect a total of 12-13 episodes in the Highschool Dxd Season 5.