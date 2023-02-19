Workin’ Moms Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Total Episodes, and Everything You Need to know:

Finally the Workin’ Moms Season 6 is going to release and fans can stop wondering about the show and its storyline. Go and watch the upcoming season of this amazingly funny show right away!

Workin’ Moms Season 6 Release Date

The Workin’ Moms Season 6 is here as Netflix Worldwide is releasing the upcoming season of the series. It is going to be released by 10th May 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. So whatever your time zone is, find the latest episodes on Netflix right away!

Amongst many comedy series offered by Netflix, Workin’ Moms is one of the best ones. It has also been quite popular in a number of countries and is being appreciated for the humor it brings. As per the previous notification from Netflix, the series was all set to release by May 2022 worldwide.

The Workin’ Moms Season 7

Not just that, fans would be more than happy to know that the Workin’ Moms Season 7 is also already renewed and in the works. Hence they won’t have to wait that much for the next season’s release.

Workin’ Moms Storyline

The plot of this show is quite interesting and absolutely hilarious. There is Kate who happens to be a public relations specialist and there is her long-time friend/ psychiatrist Anne. They meet Jenny who is an IT Technician as well as Frankie who happens to be a real estate agent.

They all find such good companies in each other, they bond quite well and the story revolves around their lives. There is everything starting from maternity things to living in the urban areas to working and managing children, and so much more. They even sometimes can not find clarity about themselves too.

Workin’ Moms Season 6 Total Episodes

The 6th season is going to have 13 total episodes with a run time of 22-23 minutes per episode.

WARNING: Workin’ Moms Spoilers Ahead

Workin’ Moms Season 6 Storyline

As we have seen at the ending of season 5, there were too many mysteries happening – all at once. Kate might just have met her husband’s long-lost son, there is Jenny who lied about being pregnant, and turns out, she actually is pregnant.

As if that was not enough, Anne’s husband was arrested after punching their daughter’s boyfriend in the face. Fans are eager to know about Anne and her life, so let’s just wait and watch!