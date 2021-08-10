Dan Levy Is About to Move Into Animation with Standing By, the Upcoming Series

On 9th August, Dan Levy celebrated his 38th birthday. The actor Dan Levy will come into animation with Ally Pankiw, who is the co-writer of Schitt’s Creek.

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian television sitcom. It is full of comedy and drama. Eugene Levy and Dan Levy created the series Schitt’s Creek.

Dan Levy is venturing into animation through the new animated comedy series titled Standing By. The actor Dan Levy will collaborate with Ally Pankiw for the fourth project.

Standing By is the forthcoming of Dan Levy. According to the news by Deadline, the actor Dan Levy will co-write and handle the next animated comedy series titled Standing By.

Recently, Hulu has ordered a presentation for the series Standing By. It will be premiered on Hulu. It comes under the overall contract of Dan Levy with ABC Signature.

ABC Signature and 20th Television Animation are both the units of Disney TV Studios. The series Standing By is the expansion project of Hulu. The series Standing By joined the other animated series of the streaming platform titled Solar Opposites and Invincibles.

Dan Levy is all set to voice the main role and also write and executive, produce the series Standing By along with Ally Pankiw.

In the series Standing By, the story will resonate with many. The series will follow the story of a group of eternally bound and disgruntled guardian angels.

The angles will go on a journey of learning lessons in between protecting the dysfunctional humans as well as each other. Dan Levy is about to voice Corey, who is a newly deceased cynical spotter. Corey lived an isolated life in New York.

Dan Levy is one of the popular Canadian actors. He appeared in many television series such as The After Show, Degrassi Goes Hollywood, Schitt’s Creek, Modern Family, Dismantled, Coastal Elites, etc. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

