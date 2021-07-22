High School DxD Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

High School DxD is a Japanese series. It is an anime series that is adapted from the light novel titled High School DxD.

The novel High School DxD was written by Ichiei Ishibumi. It was illustrated by Miyama-Zero. The anime series High School DxD is one of the famous anime television series.

Four seasons of the series High School DxD are already released and received a great response from the audience.

The series High School DxD is not renewed for the fifth season yet. It seems that the fifth season of the series High School DxD will soon be announced.

High School DxD is the best anime series to watch. Read the complete article to get all the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

High School DxD Season 5:

The anime series High School DxD includes action and comedy. The series High School DxD has received a very positive response from the audience.

We expect that the fifth season of the series High School DxD will soon be announced and receive positive reviews. The series High School DxD has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series High School DxD follows the story of Issei Hyodo. Issei Hyodo gets killed on his first date, and later, he is revived as a demon by Rias Gremory in order to be selected into a high-class devil group.

The anime series High School DxD has received the Behind the Voice Actors Award. The anime series High School DxD was written by Ichiei Ishibumi, Kenji Konuta, Kristen McGuire, Yasuhara Shimizu, Yoichi Takahashi, and Takao Yoshioka.

No announcement has been made about the production of the fifth season of the series High School DxD. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The series High School DxD was produced by Shigeru Saito, Tetsuya Tsuchihashi, Takuro Hatakeyama, Jun Hatano, Hisato Usui, Eriko Aoki, Kozue Kananiwa, Shinsaku Tanaka, Kazuo Onuki, Atsunori Yoshida, Yohei Hayashi, Kozue Kaneniwa, Misato Aoki, Satoshi Fukao, Satoshi Motonaga, Kazuhiro Sato, and Kei Takebayashi.

It also includes Terushige Yoshie, Sho Tanaka, Hiromasa Minami, Masashi Yoda, Hirokazu Kokago, Makoto Ito, Yoshikuni Murata, Takuya Nakayama, Ryoki Takagishi, Shintaro Yoshitake, Hitoshi Kawamura, Noritomo Isogai, Shingo Yokota, Shinichi Sugawara, Isao Hidaka, and Koichi Kokago.

Ryosuke Nakanishi gave the music in the anime series High School DxD. There is no update or news about the cast of the fifth season of the series High School DxD because the fifth season of the series High School DxD is not announced yet.

It seems that the main cast of the anime series High School DxD will come back in the fifth season of the series High School DxD. Maybe some new characters will appear in the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

If we get any update about the cast of the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD, we will add it here.

Hiroyuki Chiba, Ryo Hiratsuka, Haruhide Ishiguro, Ryohei Kasai, Motoki Kimura, Linhui Liu, Naoto Sawa, Ryoma Kanai, Emi Inoue, Mami Ogami, Yoichi Ogami, Sota Oya, Ying Chen, Ryosuke Kuboi, Masashi Kawashima, Hidekatsu Oishi, Yatsuki Takada, and Hibachi Kiyuro did the cinematography of the anime series High School DxD.

The series High School DxD was edited by Takashi Sakurai, Sadamatsu Gou, Go Sadamatsu, Aya Hida, Keita Kawamura, and Natsuki Yasuda.

Shigemi Ikeda, Tsuboi Kenta, and Kenichi Kurata gave the art direction in the anime series High School DxD. There is no update about the storyline of the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

We expect that the story of the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD will start where it is left in the fourth season of the series High School DxD.

If we get any update or news about the storyline of the fifth season of the series High School DxD, we will update it here.

The anime series High School DxD is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Maybe the fifth season of the series High School DxD will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series High School DxD was originally aired on TV Tokyo’s satellite channel AT-X. It was also aired on other networks. The anime series High School DxD is full of comedy, supernatural, and harem.

The anime series High School DxD is licensed by Funimation in North America. In Australia, the anime series High School DxD is licensed by Madman Entertainment.

There are a total of four seasons of the anime series High School DxD. Three seasons of the anime series High School DxD consists of 12 episodes each, and the fourth season of the series High School DxD includes 13 episodes.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series High School DxD. We expect that the anime series High School DxD Season 5 will include 12 or 13 episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the anime series High School DxD Season 5, we will add it here.

The first season of the series High School DxD includes a total of 12 episodes titled I Got a Girlfriend, I’m Done Being Human, I Made a Friend, I’m Saving My Friend, I Will Defeat My Ex-girlfriend, I Work as a Devil, I Get a Familiar, I Pick a Fight, I’ve Begun My Training, The Showdown Begins, The Acclaimed Battle Continues, and I’m Here to Keep My Promise.

It was written by Takao Yoshiko. It was directed by Taro Kubo, Kazuhide Kondo, Kosuke Kobayashi, Masayuki Iimura, Tetsuya Yanagisawa, Akira Shimizu, Takenori Mihara, and Koji Kobayashi.

The OVA shorts of the first season of the series High School DxD includes 6 shorts titled Going Sunbathing, Akeno’s Personal Traning, Koneko Goes a Little Over the Top – Meow, The Untold Story of The Dress Break’s Birth, Making Udon, and Asia Transforms.

There are a total of two OVA episodes of the first season of the anime series High School DxD titled I’m Harvesting Breasts, and I’m Searching for Breasts.

It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was directed by Koji Kobayashi and Masayuki Iimura. The second season – High School DxD New – of the series High School DxD includes a total of 12 episodes titled Another Disquieting Premonition, The Holy Sword Is Here, I’ll Destroy the Holy Sword, A Strong Enemy Appeared, Decisive Battle at Kuoh Academy, Go – Occult Research Club, Summer – Bathing Suits – I’m in Trouble, Open House Begins, I Have a Junior, Various Three-way Deadlocks, The Leaders’ Summit Begins, and Clash of the Twin Heavenly Dragons.

It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was directed by Masayuki Iimura, Takashi Kobayashi, Kenichi Matsuzawa, Masakazu Amiya, Tetsuya Yanagisawa, Taro Kubo, Isshin Shimizu, Yoshikata Nitta, and Yasuhiro Minami.

The OVA episode of the second season of the anime series High School DxD titled I’m Enveloped in Breasts. It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa.

The third season – High School DxD Born – of the anime series High School DxD includes a total of 12 episodes titled Summer Break – Off to the Underworld, Young Devils Gather, Cat and Dragon, Interception – Commence, The Last Day of Summer Break, Second Semester has Started, The Night Before Battle, We will save Asia, Dragon of Dragon, Occult Research Club Vanishes, I Will Fight, and Any Time – For All Time.

It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was directed by Shunji Yoshida, Matsuo Asami, Yasuhiro Minami, Takahiro Majima, Hodaka Kuramoto, Kaoru Habana, Shunji Yoshida, Masayuki Nomoto, Yasuhiro Minami, and Motohiro Abe.

The OVA shorts of the third season of the anime series High School DxD include a total of six shorts titled Rias and Akeno – Girl Fight, Church Trio’s Underwear – Amen, Koneko’s Senjutsu Treatment – Nyan, Levia-tan and So-tan, Steamy Grayfia, and Authentic Record – Rosseweisse-sensei.

The OVA episode of the third season of the series is titled The Unresurrected Phoenix. It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa.

The fourth season – High School DxD Hero – of the series High School DxD includes a total of 13 episodes titled Holiness Behind the Gym, That’s Right – Let’s Go to Kyoto, School Trip – an Abrupt Attack, The Party of Heroes, Showdown – Gremory Family vs. Hero Faction in Kyoto, My Potential Released, The School Trip is in Pandemonium, We are Preparing for the School Festival, A Girl’s Heart is Complicated, The Deciding Battle of the Strongest Youth – Begins, As a Family Member of Rias Gremory, Man Against Man, and Lion Heart of the School Festival.

It was written by Kenji Konuta, Yoichi Takahashi, and Yasuharu Shimuzu. It was directed by Shin Matsuo, Toru Kitahata, Yukata Hirata, Taro Kubo, Hidehiko Kadota, Yutaka Hirata, Taro Kubo, Mihiro Yamaguchi, Saori Tachibana, Masaru Kawashima, Takahiro Majima, Yashio Suzuki, Katora Kurosugi, and Masayuki Yamada.

At the end of the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD, we have seen that at Issei and Regulus’s suggestion, Sairaorg tries to use the power of Regulus in order to transform into his Balance Breaker, Regulus Rey Leather Rex.

After that, Issei and Sairaorg fight again with Sairaorg and suddenly gets the upper hand. Issei already knows that he has to use the Juggernaut Drive as he is reluctant, and he wants to have any chance or defeat Sairaorg.

In between the argument, one of the former hosts of Albion interrupts them and reminds Issei of the time when he inserted gem of Albion into his Boosted Gear and, after that, aid him by combining White and Red Dragon abilities together.

On the other side, Issei upgrades his Scale Mail armor. He upgrades it into its queen form. The form activates called Cardinal Crimson promotion because of the color of the armor.

It remembers his promise to Sirzechs to fight for the dreams of him and the children, and also the Gremory family.

Later, Issei shares his true feelings for Rias and confesses his love publicly. He confesses before he and Sairaorg engage in a fistfight duel.

At that time, Ddraig tells him that he had only a little time to adjust to his new form. After that, Issei fights through it and tries to overpower Sairaorg.

Despite the impressive willpower of Sairaorg, Issei tries to use his Crimson Blaster and a few damages Sairaorg. But later, he gets up again and thanks to his vision.

He thanks to a world where the hard work and skills are valued instead of abilities. Later, Issei and Sairaorg’s trade blows again, and he has found respect for Sairaorg.

And later, Issei keeps fighting in order to defeat a man like him. Issei gets physically drained and loses his armor.

But after that, Regulus looks and tells that Sairaorg has lost consciousness. Issei finds the nobility of Sairaorg and embraces him before he is eliminated.

Sairaorg and Issei win the rating game, and after that, they have taken to a hospital. There, they say that it was the best battle.

After that, Sirzechs arrives there and tells them that the higher authority is satisfied with the match and results. He also shares a plan with Issei in order to promote Issei to a mid-ranking Devil with Akeno and Kiba.

Later, Sairaorg goes to talk with Issei and encourages him to say his love to Rias in private. So, she will know that he is true about his feelings and not lying to her. Also, promise her that he will be there in any situation in life.

In the aftermath, the festival arrives. Azazel tells him that the backers of Sairaorg have pulled their support from him and his power and the popularity remains large and the same.

He also tells Issei that he should focus on his own problems, such as expanding his queen form. That night, Issei and Rias are alone, and Issei calls her by name and tells her that he is in love with her.

He confesses that he has fallen into love with her since they met. Rias replies that she is waiting to hear this for a long and tells him that she is in love with him and loves him more than anyone else.

They try to kiss, but they get interrupted by their friends. They are happy for them, and later, the girls say that it won’t stop them from seducing Issei.

The leaves, and after that, Rias and Issei share their first kiss as a couple. In the underworld, Sairaorg and Azazel talk with each other about Issei that how he confesses to Rias, and how they are happy together. Sairaorg’s mother tells him that she is proud.

The anime series High School DxD was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa, Toru Kitahata, Yoshifumi Sueda, Taro Kubo, Masayuki Iimura, Takashi Kobayashi, Matsuo Asami, Kosuke Kobayashi, Takahiro Majima, Hodaka Kuramoto, Yasuhiro Minami, Shunji Yoshida, Yutaka Hirata, Yoshihiro Yamaguchi, Kazuhide Kondo, Takenori Mihara, Akira Shimizu, Masakazu Amiya, Kenichi Matsuzawa, Yoshikata Nitta, Kazunobu Nomoto, Kaoru Yabana, Hidehiko Kadota, Masaru Nishimura, Yoshio Suzuki, and Saori Tachibana.

The anime series High School DxD contains a total of 12 shorts and 4 OVAs. A total of 49 episodes are released, and maybe some more will soon be released.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

High School DxD Season 5 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the fifth season of the series High School DxD below. It seems that the same cast of the series High School DxD will return in the series High School DxD Season 5.

Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory Azumi Asakura as Asla Argento Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou Sean O’Connor as Kiba Jad Saxton as Koneko Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba Christopher Sabat as Ddraig Lauren Landa as Xenovia Fumihiko Tachiki as Ddraig Risa Taneda as Xenovia Chloe Daniels as Asia Phil Parsons as Azazel Rikiya Koyama as Azazel Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido Kristi Kang as Irina Scott Freeman as Issei Hyoudou Teri Rogers as Akeno Himejima Josh Grelle as Issei Ayane Sakura as Gasper Bloody Alison Viktorin as Gasper Mallorie Rodak as Rossweisse Kyle Phillips as Saji Takurou Nakakuni as Motohama Tyson Rinehart as Matsuda Marie Charlson as Sona Alex Organ as Sir Zechs Ai Kakuma as Rossweisse Jun’ichi Suwade as Sir Zechs Lucifer Natsumi Takamori as Sona Sitri Yuichi Iguchi as Genshiro Saji Ruben Tadeo Garcia as Motohama Austin Tindle as Vali Ryota Osaka as Vali Marcus D. Stilmac as Sairaorg Leah Clark as Asia Brittney Karbowski as Ravel Mary Morgan as Katase Akiko Kimura as Tsubaki Shinra Haruka Yamazaki as Aika Kiryuu Lauren Allison as Tsubaki Saori Seto as Grayfia Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg

Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

High School DxD Season 5 Release Date:

The official release date of the series High School DxD Season is not declared yet. It is because the fifth season of the series High School DxD is not officially confirmed yet.

We expect that the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD will be released somewhere in 2022. The fifth season of the anime series High School DxD will arrive on TV Tokyo’s satellite channel AT-X.

It seems that the anime series High School DxD Season 5 will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any news or update regarding the release date of the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD, we will update it here.

The first season of the anime series High School DxD was released on 6th January 2012. The second season – High School DxD New – of the anime series High School DxD was released on 7th July 2013.

The third season – High School DxD Born – of the series High School DxD was released on 4th April 2015. The fourth season – High School DxD Hero – was released on 10th April 2018.

The first, second, and third seasons of the anime series High School DxD were made under TNK studio. And the fourth season of the anime series High School DxD was made under Passione studio.

The first episode of the fourth season of the anime series High School DxD was released on 10th April 2018, and the last episode was released on 3rd July 2018.

Maybe the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD will make under Passione studio. It is an amazing story to watch. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

High School DxD Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of the anime series High School DxD Season 5 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the fifth season of the series High School DxD.

If we get any update about the trailer of the fifth season of the anime series High School DxD, we will add it here. Find the trailer of the fourth season of the anime series High School DxD below. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.