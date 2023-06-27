Attack on Titan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Characters, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Finally, the wait is over now, and fans can enjoy the continuation part of the Attack on Titan series. For those who haven’t heard about this series, let me tell you that, Attack on Titan is one of the most viewed anime series written and developed by Japanese anime and drama screenwriters Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, and Shintaro Kawakubo.



The Attack on Titan storyline displays a world where people live in cities surrounded by protective walls. The motive behind these walls is to safeguard humans from gigantic and evil man-hunters, ‘Titans.’

This Japanese series performed so well on the IMDb platform that it has received 9/10 ratings. And, because of its immense popularity, fans always wanted more information about Attack on Titan Seasons. Read this article till the end to learn about Attack on Titan release date, cast members, episode list, trailer updates, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Release Date

Initially, Attack on Titan was adapted from the manga series of the same name. And the first season was aired on April 7, 2013. However, the first part of Attack on Titan Season 4 was released on NHK General Television in December 2020, followed by the second part on January 2022. Recently, the makers dropped one-half of ‘The Final Chapter.’ in March 2023.

Within the release of the latest installment of Attack on Titan, fans started making guesses about the second part of the third season. According to some sources, the final block will release at the end of 2023.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Overview – Spoilers Ahead

Attack on Titan is a fantastic anime series adapted from the Japanese anime series of the same name. The storyline revolves around the post-apocalyptic world where surviving humanity resides behind a vast wall. These walls were built solely to protect humans from a gigantic man-eater, ‘Titans.’

In the first season, we are introduced to our protagonist, Eren Yeager’ whose mother was eaten by that evil humanoid. Eren witnessed all the mishaps and later developed combat skills to fight against the Titans. But eventually, he also became prey for the Titan. Still, he was fortunate enough that he could survive the attack.

As the story progresses, Eren realizes he can transform into a Titan. Not only that, but he can also control the gigantic humanoid. Gradually he mastered all the moves that would help him to smash down the evil.

However, the story continues. They also introduced more intense wars between Eren Yeager and Humanoid in the following seasons. In Attack on Titan Season 4, we see new characters, Gabi Braun and Falco Grice. Newly introduced characters of Warrior units jumped into the war against the Survey Corps to protect their homes and cities. Meanwhile, Eren was planning to attack the enemies with all his powers.

With so much perfection, editing, storyline, and character presentations, the makers have given them all to make this series worth watching. In the following section, we have added, Attack on Titan Season 4 cast and characters, the latest trailer updates, awards that the series has won so far, and so on.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Cast Members

Attack on Titan is a Japanese anime television series that combines the beautiful element of drama, such as action, thriller, twists, and dark fantasy. After the continuous success of all the seasons, fans started showing curiosity about the cast members of Attack on Titan. We have mentioned the cast members list for the Attack on Titan series.

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Yeager

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackerman

Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë

David Wald as Hannes

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert

Matthew Mercer as Levi Ackerman

Ashly Burch and Megan Shipman as Sasha Braus

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirstein

Clifford Chapin as Connie Springer

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Kenny Green as Rod Reiss

Lauren Landa as Annie Leonhart

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

J. Michael Tatum as Erwin Smith

David Matranga as Bertolt Hoover

Bryn Apprill as Historia Reiss

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Phil Parsons as Kenny Ackerman

Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Yeager

Matt Shipman as Floch Forster

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon

Kellen Goff as Porco Galliard

Anairis Quiñones as Yelena

Neil Kaplan as Theo Magath

Attack on Titan Season 4 Makers Team

Japanese Anime screenwriters like Yasuko Kobayashi and Hiroshi Seko are the original writers of one of the hit anime series, ‘Attack on Titan.’ Later, the storyline was developed by Shika Ogura.

With the utmost perfection, the show has achieved a positive response from the audience and critics. Tetsuro Araki, Jun Shishido, Masashi Koizuka, and Yuichiro Hayashi are the directors of this fantastic series.

How Many Episodes Will Be There Attack on Titan Season 4?

On March 4, 2023, showrunners dropped the first half of the third part of Attack on Titan with thirty episodes. Since the fans know that the upcoming part will release in the fall of 2023, many want to know about the gist of the overall storyline and the number of episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4.

No official information is available, but as per the previous trends, the makers may release thirty episodes for the final chapter of Attack on Titan. Let’s see what twists, drama, and action we will see in the last block of Attack on Titan Season 4.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4?

What can be more relaxing than binge-watching an anime series like Attack on Titan? Hardcore anime fans would agree with this. Isn’t it? However, if you are new to the anime series and looking for the best one, Attack on Titan will provide all the aspects you need while binge-watching an anime series.

If you haven’t watched the previous seasons of Attack on Titan, you can start by watching on OTT platforms. You can find all the episodes of Attack on Titan on Crunchyball and Funimation.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Latest Updates 2023

Attack on Titan is one of the most highly anticipated anime drama series. over the years, the show has gained millions of fans, and in return, fans have always praised the efforts of the creators. Attack on Titan Season 4 was initially released for part 1 in December 2020. Later, the second part was premiered in January 2021, and the third one was released in March 2023.



On top of that, it’s been just a few months since the makers dropped the third installment of the Attack on Titan anime series, so we expect the fourth season to be available by the end of 2023.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Awards and Achievements

Attack on Titan has received a huge response from the audience, so fans probably can’t keep calm regarding the continuation part of this series.

However, the show has achieved many awards. For instance, Attack on Titan received Newtype Anime Awards (2013), Best Work (TV), and Best Commercial Soundtrack.

The show was nominated for the 3rd Global TV Demand Awards for Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2020. Other than that, the series was also honored with the 5th Global TV Demand Awards in 2023. Moreover, the protagonist, Eren Jaeger, won multiple awards for the Attack on Titan Seasons.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Trailer Release

Recently, the makers have dropped the first half of Attack on Titan Season 4, and fans are so excited that they are speculating about the release date of the upcoming Attack on Titan season.

If you have yet to enjoy the earlier seasons, stream it on the Crunchyball OTT platform.

Bottom Lines

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most adventurous anime series. Moreover, fans love to see Eren’s toughness, calmness, patience, and deadly action wars against enemies.

If you are wondering whether Attack on Titan is worth watching, then let me tell you that you won’t regret your decision. It is worth watching the Anime series of all time. Lastly, refresh our website regularly. Whenever we get detailed info regarding the upcoming installment of Attack on Titan, we will add them here.