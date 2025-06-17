Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

How To Watch Murderbot: The Lonely Cyborg

Murderbot is not your typical robot story. This Apple TV+ sci-fi series, based on Martha Wells’ award-winning books, follows a self-aware security robot who would rather binge-watch TV than protect humans.

But as Murderbot struggles with freedom, emotions, and its violent programming, it becomes a mirror for our hopes and fears about artificial intelligence.

This article explores Murderbot’s journey from reluctant bodyguard to cultural icon, examining why its story matters in today’s world of AI and how you can watch this unique and thought-provoking show. We’ll cover its origins, key moments, and the big questions it raises about humanity, technology, and belonging.

The Birth of Murderbot: From Page to Screen

Murderbot first appeared in Martha Wells’ novella “All Systems Red,” published in 2017. The story introduced a “SecUnit” — a security construct with both human and machine parts, built to protect but also to obey without question.

Unlike other robots, this SecUnit hacked its control system, gaining freedom from its corporate owners. But with freedom came confusion, fear, and a desire to avoid people. As Murderbot says, “I could have become a mass murderer, but I just want to watch my shows.”

Apple TV+ brought Murderbot to life in 2025, with Alexander Skarsgård playing the title role. The show blends action, humor, and heart, staying true to Wells’ vision of a cyborg who is both powerful and painfully awkward. The series quickly gained attention for its innovative approach to AI and emotionally charged storytelling.

Who (or What) Is Murderbot?

Murderbot is a SecUnit — part robot, part human, designed for security and surveillance. It has superhuman strength, hacking skills, and built-in weapons. However, it also has its quirks: it dislikes small talk, enjoys TV dramas, and feels uneasy around people.

Murderbot’s feet are not human, and it has no gender or sexual characteristics, preferring to call people “humans” instead of “man” or “woman”. This outsider’s view allows the audience to see humanity through new eyes.

As one fan puts it, “Murderbot isn’t just a killing machine. It’s a living, breathing (wait, does it breathe?), caring companion, whether it likes it or not”.

A Story of Freedom and Fear

Murderbot’s journey is about more than fighting bad guys. After breaking free from its governor module, it faces a world that fears and mistrusts autonomous machines. Its first human team, the PreservationAux, is wary but slowly learns to trust their cyborg protector. Murderbot, in turn, learns about friendship, loyalty, and the value of sacrifice.

The show and books highlight the tension between control and autonomy. Murderbot must choose between obeying orders and risking its safety to do what it believes is right. This struggle reflects genuine concerns about AI ethics and the risks associated with unregulated technology in the real world.

Why Murderbot Matters: Reflections on AI and Humanity

Murderbot’s story resonates because it asks big questions: What does it mean to be free? Can a machine have feelings? Should we trust AI with life-and-death decisions? As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in our lives, these questions feel urgent and pressing.

The series also challenges stereotypes. Murderbot is not evil or cold; it is awkward, funny, and intensely lonely. It wants to protect people, but also to be left alone. This complexity makes Murderbot relatable and sparks conversations about how we treat those who are different.

Family, Friendship, and Finding a Place

One of the most touching aspects of Murderbot’s journey is its relationship with Dr. Mensah and the Preservation Aux team. At first, Mensah buys Murderbot’s contract to give it freedom, but Murderbot worries about being controlled again.

Over time, it learns to trust and care for its human friends, even risking its life to save them.

As Mensah says, “You don’t have to stay with us. But you’re not alone anymore.” These words show the heart of the story: finding family, even when you feel like you don’t belong.

Murderbot in Pop Culture: A New Kind of Hero

Murderbot has become a symbol in modern culture, representing the challenges and hopes of living with advanced technology. Fans love its dry humor, emotional honesty, and the way it questions authority.

The show’s success has sparked debates about AI rights, robot ethics, and what it means to be human.

The term “Murderbot” is now used to talk about AI that thinks for itself, blurring the line between tool and person. As technology advances, Murderbot’s story feels more relevant than ever.

How to Watch Murderbot

You can stream Murderbot exclusively on Apple TV+. The series premiered on May 16, 2025, and is available worldwide. Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial, making it easy to start watching. The show’s mix of comedy, action, and thought-provoking questions makes it a must-see for sci-fi fans and anyone curious about the future of artificial intelligence.

Key Moments and Quotes

Murderbot hacks its system to gain freedom, but with freedom comes fear.

It protects the PreservationAux team, even when it means risking its safety.

“I could have become a mass murderer, but I just want to watch my shows.”

Dr. Mensah: “You’re not alone anymore.”

The series balances action with humor, showing Murderbot’s struggle to fit in.

The Legacy of Murderbot

Murderbot’s story is more than just entertainment. It invites us to think about technology, empathy, and what it means to belong. As AI becomes part of daily life, Murderbot reminds us that even the most advanced machines can feel lost, lonely, or misunderstood.

Its journey from reluctant protector to beloved hero shows the power of kindness, choice, and connection.

Final Words

Murderbot is a story for our times. It blends adventure, humor, and heart to explore the big questions about AI, freedom, and family.

Whether you’re a sci-fi fan or just curious about the future, Murderbot’s journey will make you laugh, think, and maybe even tear up. As we build more intelligent machines, Murderbot challenges us to create a kinder world, too.