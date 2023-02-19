Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 releasing on Netflix, Release Date and Everything You need to know:

Since 2005, with the release of Grey’s Anatomy Season 1 – ABC’s medical drama has always been one of the most popular shows ever. And now, with Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 release on Netflix, it is quite the talk of the town.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Release on Netflix

Currently, Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is running and now Netflix is going to release the latest season on its own streaming site and app. Fans who are not able to get all the latest episodes of the show are wondering when the latest season will be released on Netflix.

As soon as the currently airing season of Grey’s Anatomy finishes all the episodes release, Netflix will release the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. So, anytime now – Netflix is going to release the latest season by May June 2022.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Total Episodes

There is a total of 20 episodes in the 18th season of the most popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Currently, the 17th episode was aired and now fans are looking forward to the finale episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix

Over the years, by maintaining the original cast members and adding twisted yet interesting turn of events in the story – Grey’s Anatomy has always been one of the most popular shows ever. With the announcement that Greys will be available on Netflix, even more, fans have been interested in it.

Additionally, Grey’s Anatomy also happens to be the longest-running medical drama from ABC and Shonda Rhimes. Being running successfully for so many years, the show has millions of fans across the world.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Storyline

The 18th season of the show describes the post-pandemic world with lots of interesting cases arriving at the Grey Sloan. There are all the interns, doctors, and heads of the departments whose daily lives revolve around the hospital and Meredith Grey.

Some of the fan-favorite characters including Dr. Addison Montgomery, and Dr. Megan Hunt will also be returning for the season itself. Moreover, after being relieved from Covid-19 herself, the lead character Meredith will figure out some changes in her life, both personal as well as professional.