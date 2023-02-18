Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You need to know:

Fans of Who Killed Sara have been waiting for the Season 3 release date news for a long time. Finally, the wait is over as Netflix has released all the details related to the series.

Who Killed Sara? Release Date

According to the latest official notification from Netflix, Who Killed Sara Season 3 will be released on 18th May 2022. Just after a few days, fans can then finally enjoy the latest season of the series.

WARNING: Who Killed Sara? Spoilers Ahead.

Who Killed Sara? Storyline

Since the original mystery of Sara’s death has not yet been solved, the plot will continue in that direction. With the unsatisfactory ending of Who Killed Sara? In season 2, fans are quite confused.

With such loose ends, fans are not so sure about who actually killed Sara. But with Season 3 being the finale season, fans will surely get all their questions answered.

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Storyline

After being released from Jail, Alex is now looking for the original murderer(s) of his sister. He went to recover his sister’s body from her grave, but shockingly, the body wasn’t there.

He gets some shocking clues about where he might find the body, and someone named Medusa. So, will Alex finally get to know who killed his sister? We don’t know for sure, what will happen, but one thing is for sure, the story will be quite interesting to through everything.

Original Storyline of Who Killed Sara?

Alex Guzman – a brother spend 18 years in prison for his sister’s murder, which he didn’t actually commit. After release from prison, he seeks revenge on whoever killed his sister. But so far, the killer(s) has not yet been found.

Who Killed Sara? Cast

The original cast of the series includes Manolo Cardono playing Alex – the lead role and Ximena Lamadrid as Sara – the sister. Other cast members are Alejandro Nones, Gines Garcia Millan, Claudia Ramirez, Carolina Miranda, Marifer, Matias Novoa, Eugenio Siller and more.

The creator of the show is Jose Ignacio Valenzuela along with Bernardo De La Rosa Villarreal and David Ruiz as directors of the series.