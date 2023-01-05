Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Returning Cast, and Everything You need to know:

Since the release of Selling Sunset Season 5, fans are quite eager for the season 6 release and more. As we know, for now, Netflix has renewed the season for upcoming season 6 as well as season 7.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date

There is no official notification released from Netflix about the Selling Sunset Season 6. The Selling Sunset Reunion episode was released by Netflix on 6th May 2022 and since then, fans are eager for the upcoming season release.

Since Netflix has confirmed the Selling Sunset Season 6, it will be released on Netflix. But there is no official date released by the company.

What is the Selling Sunset all about?

If you don’t already know, then you are going to love it! The Selling Sunset is all about a group of real estate agents based in Los Angeles who are working for The Oppenheim Group.

The show is all about these real estate agents’ personal as well as professional lives and how they tackle the everyday challenges of the luxury home market. You will find unbelievably beautiful luxury homes and everything related to that.

Who will Return to The Selling Sunset Season 6?

Most of the fans are wondering whether Christine Quinn will be returning or not. There is no official confirmation about Christine’s return, yet fans would love it if she returns.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Storyline

Fans will get more of everything: more luxury homes, more relationship dilemmas, friendship drama, and so much more. Also, there will be Chrishell’s breakup with boss Jason thing. That surely is going to be quite interesting.

Selling Sunset Cast

The original cast members include Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa along with Amanza Smith, Brett, and Jason Oppenheim. There are chances of Davina Portraz as well as Emma Hernan’s return to the show.

Moreover, for Selling Sunset Season 5, we saw Chelsea Lazkani, but still not sure if she will be joining for season 6 or not. She was earlier described as a “huge addition” to the team and most probably still working for the group.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Release

Not just season 6 but Selling Sunset Season 7 has also been confirmed by Netflix. They also revealed that both seasons will be filmed quite closely. So it will take quite some time before the release of Season 6 itself.

Where to Watch Selling Sunset?

You can watch the series Selling Sunset on the famous OTT platform Netflix. All seasons of the series Selling Sunset are available to watch on Netflix.

Selling Sunset Season 6 and Season 7 will also be released on the same platform. Netflix has already renewed the series Selling Sunset for the sixth and seventh seasons on 23rd June 2022.

How Many Episodes Are There in Selling Sunset?

There are a total of 45 episodes in the series Selling Sunset. Selling Sunset Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 contains eight episodes each.

Selling Sunset Season 4 contains a total of ten episodes and, Selling Sunset Season 5 contains a total of eleven episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Selling Sunset Worth Watching?

The series Selling Sunset has received 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. It has received good reviews from critics. We expect that the sixth season of the series Selling Sunset will receive a positive response from the audience if announces.

The series Selling Sunset includes a good story and it is worth watching. As we get any news or update about it, we will add it here.

