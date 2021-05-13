Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 – 13 May Latest Update

The famous television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Eleven contestants were remaining in the Bigg Boss house. The organizer of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has already sent all the contestants to their home safely.

It was the 71st day in the Bigg Boss house where the cancellation news arrived. Kichcha Sudeep was the host of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was started on 28th February 2021. Colors Kannada made the announcement of the cancellation of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The winner of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is not announced yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

If we see the list of contestants were competing in the Bigg Boss house, it includes Aravind K. P., Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, and Vaishnavi Gowda.

Seven contestants were already evicted from the Bigg Boss house. It includes Rajeev Hanu, Vishwanath Haveri, Shankar Ashwath, Chandrakala Mohan, Geeta Bharathi Bhat, Nirmala Chennappa, and Dhanushree.

