Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date, Time, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Since Netflix confirmed the Bling Empire Season 2 renewal, fans have been waiting anxiously for the release. So now, their wait is finally over as the second season is now going to release.

Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Bling Empire is now going to be released soon, and it is just a matter of time. All the fans’ favorite billionaires will be seen once again on this amazing show.

The Bling Empire Season 2 will release on 13th May 2022 on Netflix. The series is going to be released at the same time worldwide, but due to time differences, there will be different timings.

Fans who have been waiting for this series to be released can find related time details below.

Bling Empire Season 2 Release Time

According to various Time Zones, here is the entire list from which you can find your time zone and watch the series as soon as it is released.

Bling Empire Season 2 will release at 12AM in the Pacific timezone, 3 AM in Easter timezone, 5 AM in Australian timezone, 8 AM in British Standard Time, 3 PM in Hong Kong Time, and 12:30 PM in Indian Standard Time, and 9 AM in Eastern European Time.

Bling Empire Season 2 Storyline

As we all know, the show is all about some of the billionaire socialites also famous as Crazy Rich Asians. Since the release of the first season, the series has been quite popular and quickly became a fan favorite.

According to the trailer, there were some rivalries along with flirting and so much more. Anna and Christine – both of them are in a race to become the ultimate “queen” and both of them are determined to be the one. So this storyline is going to get absolutely interesting to watch.

Bling Empire Season 2 Cast

Along with Christine and Anna, there will be old cast members including Kim, Kevin, Andrew Gray, Kelly Mi Li, Kane Lim, Jamie Xie, Cherie Chan, Guy Tang, Christine Chiu, and more.

Some of the new cast members are Dorothy Wang who is a television personality as well as an entrepreneur. She is popular for Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Famously Single, Steve Harvey, Fetches Me a Date, and more.

Mimi Moris is a mother of 3 kids and is a businesswoman. She is married to the CEO of Morris Group International and she is also a model. This will be her debut show.