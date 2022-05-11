Old Enough Season 2 Release Date and Everything you need to know about cute little ones:

Since the Old Enough Season 1 episodes were released, fans have gone crazy over the cuteness of the series. The main reason behind that is that so many cute little ones make this show what it is!

What is Old Enough?

This is a Netflix show where young Japanese children, all by themselves, go on running errands for the first time. And that too, all by themselves without any adults guiding them.

What exactly would they do?

Well, errands such as going to the fish market, shops, shrines, buying groceries, and more are done by these kids. They even go on to show their lists to the shopkeepers and ask for their help. Isn’t that just amazing!!

Some of us have questions like, is it alright to send children along to do all such tasks? Well, then you surely haven’t watched the series, because you have, you would have gotten the concept of the cuteness.

Originally a Japanese Show

This show is an Original Japanese show, named Hajimete no Otsukai and surprisingly, it has been running for the past 30 years.

Previously it was aired throughout Japan only, but now Americans have fallen absolutely in love with the show! And that is the reason, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the Old Enough Season 2.

Old Enough Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official release notification from Netflix but it is expected to share soon. All the fans are pretty eager to see more of these little children do such tasks in their cute ways.

One of the most amazing things about the show is that being a Japanese show, the format of the show is quite impressive. Mainly because, there is no car conundrum, meaning, everything is available within mere walking distance, throughout all the Japanese cities.

Hence it is something different from the American lifestyle and what they generally do on regular basis.

Still, thinking Why Watch Old Enough?

Well, let us take an example. In the first episode, there is a little boy who is supposed to go across the street, with heavy traffic. He is given a small flag to hold up high and is instructed to watch the street both ways before crossing it. His mother has prepared him well and then he goes his way!

Cultural differences make such shows even more enjoyable. Not just that, but getting to know about various unique things about a certain culture and their traditions is just amazing.