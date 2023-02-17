Netflix K-Drama Love to Hate You Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Everything you need to know:

Netflix K-Drama Love to Hate You Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything you need to know:

If you are also a K-Drama fan, you must have seen almost all of the amazing series on Netflix and probably looking for yet another K-Drama.

Here we have all the details related to an upcoming K-Drama Love to Have You Season 1. It will be released soon on Netflix and then you can enjoy it from the comfort of your couch.

Love to Hate You Season 1

Love to Have You is an upcoming romantic comedy series. It also happens to be the original Netflix drams for which fans have been waiting for quite a long time.

If you are also one of those fans who have been waiting for K-Dramas, then this one is definitely for you.

Love to Hate You Storyline

Working at Gilmu Law Firm, Yeo Mi Ran is a rookie attorney who is driven and career-oriented. Her work revolves around the entertainment industry and she never cares about things like “Relationships” or anything related to that.

She is quite competitive and hates to lose at anything, no matter how small or big it is. The story gets interesting when she meets Korea’s most popular actor Nam Kang Ho. He doesn’t trust women, at all, and then they meet. Isn’t it so interesting already!!

Love to Hate You Cast

Leading characters Yeo Mi Ran and Nam Kang Ho will be played by Kim Ok Bin and Yoo Teo respectively. Other cast members include Go Won Hee, Kim Ji Hoon, Lee Joo Bin, Eugene, Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Yoo Ri, and more.

You might have seen Kim Ok Bin in Arthdal Chronicles’ all 3 parts. Love to Hate You would be her second role on Netflix itself. Surprisingly, Yoo Teo has also been in the Arthdal Chronicles’ all 3 parts as a support role.

Love to Hate You Release Date

Netflix has not yet released any official dates for the release of Love to Hate you yet. The popular K-drama streaming website MyDramaList has listed the Love to Hate You Season 1 as the 2022 Release. So let’s see when the series is going to be released.