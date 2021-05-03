Third Eye Web Series Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest New

Third Eye Web Series Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

Third Eye is a drama web series. It is an adult web series that includes erotic scenes. The series Third Eye is available to watch on the OTT platform Ullu. The series Third Eye is available to watch in the Hindi language.

Third Eye Ullu Web Series: Latest News

Rajesh K Raman directed the web series Third Eye. The web series Third Eye includes a story about a newly married couple.

Later, bride discovers that her husband is having an affair with someone. He is living a happy life. But her wife could not accept this and tries to kill that girl.

The series Third Eye is available to watch on Ullu in many languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Third Eye Cast:

Mandakrantha Ravish Rathi Manisha Jain

Third Eye Release Date:

The web series Third Eye was released on 13rd April 2021 on the OTT platform Ullu. The length of each episode of the web series Third Eye ranges around 31 minutes.

If you want to want to watch the web series Third Eye on the OTT platform Ullu, you will have to buy a subscription for that.

Third Eye Trailer:

We have mentioned the trailer of the web series Third Eye below. It is an adult drama web series. The trailer of the web series Third Eye was released on 10th April 2021.

All fans of the adult web series Third Eye are waiting for the announcement of the second season of the series Third Eye. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

