15 Latest Punjabi Shows and Movies on Netflix October 2023 Update

The Punjabi film industry, known as Pollywood, has been an essential and growing part of the Indian film business. Punjabi movies and TV shows have fans worldwide because they have a unique mix of lively music, bright culture, and exciting stories.

As we move into the end of the current year, Netflix has a great selection of Punjabi shows and movies that will entertain and interest fans. Here, we have compiled a list of Punjabi shows and movies on Netflix that have been released and are available now, i.e., October 2023.

Find out about the newest Punjabi TV shows and movies on Netflix this month.

Latest Punjabi Shows and Movies on Netflix

Carry On Jatta 3

Release Date: September 7, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Summary: The son of Advocate Dhillon, Jass, is deeply in love with Meet, but Meet’s brothers are against Advocate Dhillon. With few choices, Jass comes up with a unique way to ask his friend to marry him.

Cast:

Gopi Grewal plays the lead character, Jass, whose love story is at the movie’s heart. Gippy, known for being able to do many things, brings his usual charm and funny timing to the part.

Pukhraj Bhalla adds to the group with his perfect comedic timing, making the movie much funnier.

Sonam Bajwa plays the major female role, and she gives her character grace and depth. Her relationship with Gippy on TV is one of the best parts.

Advocate Dhillon, Jass’s father, is played by Jaswinder Bhalla. As someone who has worked in the business for a long time, Jaswinder’s acting gives the movie a more real and funny feel.

2. Cheta Singh

Release Date: September 1, 2023

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Summary: This story is about Pala, a normal man who lives in rural Punjab and whose life is turned upside down by dishonest thieves and local officials, who cause his family to lose something significant.

Cast:

Prince Kanwaljit Singh plays pala. He is an ordinary man whose life takes a sharp turn. He does a strong and moving job of showing a man who wants justice.

Japji Khaira’s strong acting adds emotional depth to the movie and helps the story move forward.

Mintu Kapa and Irwin Meet Kaur have important roles in the movie, and their powerful playing adds to the intense plot.

3. Zindagi Zindabaad

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Summary: The movie shows us the deepest thoughts of five people stuck in the sadness of addiction and how they break free to live clean, colorful, and realistic lives.

Cast:

Anita Meet and Ninja are in charge of the group and play addicts who are stuck in a web of addiction. Their roles are moving and powerful.

Sukhdeep Sukh and Sardar Sohi play important roles, and their subtle acting adds to the story.

4. Sardara & Sons

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Genre: Drama

Summary: A father and his younger son move to Canada to live with his son and his family. When the cultures of the two houses clash, problems begin.

Cast:

Yograj Singh plays the dad whose traditional beliefs don’t fit with how his son lives. His performance is both touching and funny.

Roshan Prince and Sarabjit Cheema play the boys, and each brings something different to the movie. Especially interesting are the conversations they had with Yograj Singh.

5. Munda Southall Da

Release Date: October 17, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Summary: A football player-to-be falls in love with a student who will get married soon because of family obligations. When someone tries to fake a marriage, things go wrong, and the couple is in danger of breaking up for good.

Cast:

Tanu Grewal, Iftikhar Thakur, and Armaan Bedil play the three main roles in this love comedy-drama. They give the story of the movie life by acting in romantic and funny roles.

6. Annhi Dea Mazaak Ae

Release Date: October 12, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Summary: Veera steals a gun from a famous gun store by accident, but she doesn’t know that Arjan, the store’s heir, will go after her. They form a bond that neither of them expected.

Cast:

The movie is about Guri and Rukshar Mir. Guri’s character steals a gun by chance, and Rukshar’s character goes after her. Their interactions on screen are interesting.

Jagjeet Sandhu and Mahabir Bhullar give strong performances that back the plot and give the thrilling story more depth.

7. Any How Mitti Pao

Release Date: October 6, 2023

Summary: The plot is about two dedicated actors who decide to scam a rich man who hurt their master.

Cast:

The stars Seema Kaushal, Harish Verma, Karamjit Anmol, and B.N. Sharma work together in this movie as actors who decide to scam a rich man. Their performance as a group makes the story more interesting and funny.

8. Birha: The Journey Back Home

Release Date: September 30, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Drama

Summary: This story is about a loving, simple family in a small town whose son’s immature goals affect them. It’s a long and lonely way to be saved.

Cast:

Rajit Kapoor, Seema Kaushal, Sahil Mehta, and Manav Vij play a family whose goals are changed by their young son’s goals. Their acts make you feel things and keep you interested.

9. Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Summary: Happy gets into many funny situations while trying to balance his love for Pooja with his father’s selfish demands. A red car ends up being the center of all the trouble. Will Happy overcome all the problems and marry Pooja despite the odds against him?

#WATCH | Punjab: Punjabi stars Binnu Dhillon and Ammy Virk, who are seen in the Punjabi film ‘Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi’, talk about the power of Punjabi music. Ammy Virk says, "Punjabi music is very strong. It's a complete vibe…'Laung Laachi' was India's first song… pic.twitter.com/Z64O2e2T7c — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

Cast:

The actors in this movie are Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Jasmin Bajwa. The cast is known for having a strong screen presence and memorable performances.

10. Bhootni De

Release Date: August 30, 2023 (OTT)

Summary: Two YouTubers compete to live in a haunted house for a week. They have to deal with strange events, and contestants start going missing.

Cast:

This scary story has Karanveer Khullar, Isha Gupta, Malkeet Rauni, and Nitin Garg in the lead roles. Their acting brings the haunted house to life, which adds to the scary and exciting mood of the movie.

11. Mastaney

Release Date: August 25, 2023

Summary: In 1739, Nadar Shah’s strong soldiers fought against Sikh rebels. He misses them and hires five regular guys to act like rebels.

Cast:

Many important people in this historical story are Simi Chahal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and Tarsem Jassar. They brought the people from 1739 to life, which made the story more real and interesting.

12. Lehmber Ginni

Release Date: August 24, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Summary: There is a man who lies a lot, which makes things hard for him, especially with the girl he loves.

This June we have Lehmber and Ginni for you on screens .🍿🎬 The story will blew your mind with all the fun and romance . Watch the movie to know what is all about #Lehmberginni ❤️🍿🎬

Ft. Ranjit Bawa & Mahira Sharma Worldwide Distribution by @whitehillstudios pic.twitter.com/HeVo3JQrI3 — punjabi front (@punjabifront) May 12, 2023

Cast:

Ranjit Bawa, Mahira Sharma, Sarabjit Cheema, and Kimi Verma work together in this love story. The way they play the complicated themes of love and lies makes the movie interesting.

13. Jattu Nikhattu

Release Date: August 4, 2023 (OTT)

Summary: Jattu is a happy boy with big dreams, but his father thinks he won’t make it and makes him work for the government. Will Jattu get what he wants?

Cast:

In this movie, Harwinder Singh Aujla, Divjyot Kaur, Shamsher Dhillon, and Tarsem Paul play a young guy whose dreams differ from what his father wants him to do. Their portrayal gets to the heart of the story’s ideas.

14. Medal

Release Date: July 28, 2023 (OTT)

Summary: The story is about a young runner named Rajvir Singh who has always wanted to win a gold medal but has never been able to because of bad luck.

Cast:

Jayy Randhawa plays the lead role of a young player whose hopes and dreams have not come true. His act is moving and inspiring, capturing the spirit of sticking with something even when it gets hard.

15. Tufang

Release Date: July 21, 2023 (OTT)

Genre: Drama, History, Action

Summary: “Maurh,” Dev Kharoud, and Ammy Virk play the main parts. This new movie will take you back in time with Krishna and Jeon Maurh as its main characters.

Cast:

History comes to life in Maurh in the play by Ammy Virk, Dev Kharoud, Vikramjeet Virk, and Naiqra Kaur. Their acts take the audience back in time, making the movie’s historical setting more interesting.

Conclusion

People are still drawn to the Punjabi film business because it has a wide range of stories, a lively culture, and interesting characters. The newest Punjabi TV shows and movies on Netflix in October 2023 have a mix of comedy, drama, action, and romance. They show how talented and creative Pollywood is.

No matter how long you’ve been a fan of Punjabi movies or if this is your first time, these titles are sure to entertain you and show you the heart of Punjab. Let yourself loosen up and get lost in the world of Punjabi movies on Netflix.