Qismat 2 Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and All We Know So Far.

The upcoming film Qismat 2 includes a story of love. The film contains romance with drama. It is the next part of the film Qismat.

Qismat 2 was confirmed after the success of the film Qismat. The script of the film Qismat 2 was completed in July 2020, and the filming was started on 17th October 2020.

The filming of Qismat 2 was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Qismat 2, we will see Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, Tania, and Garry Sandhu.

Qismat 2 is an upcoming Punjabi romantic-drama film. It will be released on 24th September 2021. It was written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Ankit Vijan and Navdeep Narula produced it.

B Praak composed the music in the film Qismat 2. Navneet Misser completed the cinematography of Qismat 2.

The film Qismat 2 was made under Shri Narotam Ji Productions and Zee Studios. It will be first available in the Punjabi language.

In Qismat 2, we will see the story of Shiv, Bani, and Majaz. The story will include love and heartbreak. The film Qismat was released on 21st September 2018, and the box office has collected around 31.28 crores INR. The length of the film Qismat is 137 minutes.

There is no official update about the running time of the film Qismat. B Praak and Sukh E gave the music in the film Qismat.

It was directed and written by Jagdeep Sidhu. It was produced by Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula, Jatinder Aulukh, and Shubham Goyal.

Jalesh Oberoi and Manish More completed the cinematography and editing of the film Qismat. It was made under Shri Narotam Ji Productions. White Hill Studios distributed it.

The official trailer or teaser of the upcoming Punjabi film Qismat 2 is not released yet. So, let’s watch the trailer of the film Qismat.

