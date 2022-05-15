Indian Riverdale a.k.a. “The Archies” Bollywood’s Next Generation Starcast Debut Netflix Movie

The latest Netflix film “The Archies” looks absolutely like an Indian adaptation of the popular Netflix show Riverdale. Also, it features some of the most popular star kids from the Bollywood industry.

What is “The Archies”?

The Archies is the latest coming-of-age Netflix film with leading characters handpicked from Bollywood. It is a live-action musical drama film with a plot based on 1960s teenagers’ lives.

Those who have seen Riverdale can easily understand what this exactly means. There will be a bunch of teenage kids who are going through various phases of their lives.

Riverdale has been one of the most popular series on Netflix. Its powerful cast and amazing storyline with all the twists and turns – have made fans go crazy over each of the characters.

The Archie Comic Adaption

This is going to be a film adaptation of the popular Archie Comics and we all know how popular they are. It will be written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Zoya is also going to be the director and fans know how much amazing it is going to be.

Musical Drama

With everything set in the 1960s, we are surely going to get something different to watch that too written and directed by such leading ladies of the industry. Along with them Ayesha DeVitre of Kapoor and Sons also happens to be the co-writer.

The young generation and their lives move around their relationships and families and of course, the starting of their careers. All these topics are quite fascinating and are quite interesting to watch.

Bollywood’s Next Generation Starcast

Some of the leading families related to Bollywood are going to be associated with “The Archies”. We will get to see late Bollywood actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and more.

The Creators Team of “The Archies”

We all are familiar with Zoya Akhtar’s brilliant works such as the music-themed film Gully Boy. It earned us an entry into not just Berlin Film Festival but also Oscar’s too.

She also happens to be associated with another popular Netflix anthology Ghost Stories from 2020 and Lust Stories from 2018. The Popular Amazon Prime series named Made in Heaven was nominated for the Internationa Emmys. It was also done by the same duo Kagti and Akhtar.