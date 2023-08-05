Netflix’s Kohrra Starring Barun Sobti: A Heart-Breaking Murder Mystery

By
Lauren Bruce
-

Netflix’s Kohrra Starring Barun Sobti: A Heart-Breaking Murder Mystery

Netflix is one of the leading online streaming platforms that never disappoints fans and keeps releasing fantastic web series one after another. Here, we have one more of the latest murder mystery starring Barun Sobti in one of the lead roles. Fans might know him from his other web show, ‘ Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil.’ His iconic role as Arnav Sing Raizada on Starplus’s ‘Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ has made him very popular. 

His latest Netflix series Kohrra has been making headlines through its storyline and exciting twists and turns. Being a murder mystery, this series keeps you wondering until the end. Along with Barun, there are additional cast members, including Harleen Sethi, Sauran Khurana, Rachel Shelley, Suvinder Vicky, and more. 

Kohrra Release Date

Barut Sobti starrer series Kohrra was released on 15th July 2023. Fans who haven’t yet watched the series can head to Netflix and enjoy the series. Viewers following him throughout his career know how his roles in his other series and movies have been absolutely spectacular. 

Movie/Show Name OTT Platform Release Date Language
Kohrra Netflix July 15 Hindi, Punjabi

 

Kohrra Storyline

The storyline has the background of a town in Punjab, and most cast members are seen in similar appearances. The story starts with an NRI who was found murdered under suspicious circumstances in the middle of nowhere in a rural area. He was here for his wedding, and such NRI deaths are enough to call for media attention, followed by an investigation. 

Barun Sobti plays Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, Assistant Sub-inspector of the Police Station Jargrana, Punjab Police. His superior officer is Sub-inspector Balbir Singh played by Suvinder Vicky. The NRI who died initially is Tejinder Dhillon, a.k.a. Paul, played by Vishal Handa. 

Throughout the series, various secrets emerge, and everyone knows how and what went wrong. Kohrra has so many things revolving around the story, above all, a dysfunctional family and how everyone has different mindsets. 

Name of the Season Kohrra
Directed by Randeep Jha
Produced by Vishakha Joshi, Rohit Jayaswal
Languages Hindi, Punjabi
Current Season Season 1
Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
Kohrra Ott Release Date July 15, 2023
NOD (Number of Days) 17 days
Streaming Platform Netflix

Kohraa Cast Members

  • Ivantiy Novak as Liam Murphy
  • Barun Sobti as Amarpal Jasjit Garundi
  • Suvinder Vicky as Balbir Singh
  • Rachel Shelley as Clara Murphy
  • Harleen Sethi as Nimrat Kaur
  • Saurav Khurana as Saakar Khurana
  • Aanand Priya as Veera Soni
  • Arjuna Bhalla as Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Dhillon
  • Vishal Handa as Tejinder ‘Paul’ Dhillon
  • Varun Badola as Maninder ‘Manna’ Dhillon
  • Manish Chaudhary as Satwinder ‘Steve’ Dhillon
  • Amaninder Pal Singh as Happy Dhillon
  • Ekavali Khanna as Indira Chhabra
  • Hardeep Guru as Head Constable Jaggi
  • Zubin Mehta as Raman Singh
  • Gantavya Sharma as Param ‘Golu’ Singh
  • Dishi Duggal as Veera’s mother
  • Rakesh Singh as Veera’s father
  • Lakha Singh as SHO Sukhpal
  • Navtej Johar as Dr Paramjit Johal
  • Tarun Kapoor as Divorce Lawyer of Nimrat
  • Sumit Gulati as Pramod Kumar
Cast Members Characters
Vishal Handa Paul
Ivantiy Novak Liam
Saurav Khurana Saakar
Barun Sobti Garundi
Suvinder Vicky Balbir
Manish Chaudhari Steve
Varun Badola Manna
Rachel Shelley Clara
Harleen Sethi Nimrat

Kohrra Makers Team

The series Kohrra was created by Sudip Sharma and was written by Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodiya, and Gunjit Chopra. The story is from Diggi Sisodiya, Sudip Sharma, and Gunjit Chopra. For music, there were talented artists, including Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar.

Rohit Jayasawal is the producer, and Saurabh Monga is Cinematographer. The production company associated with the series Kohrra is Clean Slate Films. There are a total of 6 episodes in this series. 

Creator Showrunner
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia Sudip Sharma

Director Writer
Randeep Jha Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia
Producer Production
Karnesh Ssharma Clean Slate Filmz

 

Kohrra Trailer

The trailer contains so many mysteries which, after watching it, you will surely go crazy for the series. Once you start watching it, you will enjoy all the twists and turns until the end. Also, such a compelling storyline is a sure shot to get the viewers to stay seated until the end. Fans who have already watched the series have loved the storyline and how the story has been presented through various timelines. 

