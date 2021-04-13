Yeh Meri Family Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & the Renewal Status

Yeh Meri Family Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Renewal Status.

Yeh Meri Family is a comedy-drama web series. The makers of the series Yeh Meri Family hinted at its second season, but there is no official announcement about it.

The story of Yeh Meri Family Season 1 set in 1998 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The series Yeh Meri Family includes the life of Harshu Gupta – 12 years old boy, and his family.

The series includes their day-to-day life experiences. Let’s see the cast of Yeh Meri Family Season 1 below. Maybe the below-listed cast will return in Yeh Meri Family Season 2, and there will be some new members also.

Vishesh Bansal as Harshal “Harshu” Gupta Mona Singh as Poorva Gupta Akarsh Khurana as Devendra Gupta Ahan Nirban as Devansh “Dabbu” Gupta Prasad Reddy as Shanky Ruhi Khan as Dhwani “Chitti” Gupta Revathi Pillai as Vidhya M. Ranganath Brij Bhushan Shukla as Verma Sir

The series Yeh Meri Family includes seven episodes titled Pukam Pukai, Vish Amrit, The 12th Man, Posham Pa, Kacchi Ghodi, Chupan Chupai, and Chiddiya Ud.

The series Yeh Meri Family was announced by The Viral Fever on 23rd June 2018. The trailer of the series Yeh Meri Family was released on 28th June 2018 on Youtube.

The series Yeh Meri Family is also available on Netflix. The series was created and directed by Sameer Saxena. It was written by Saurabh Khanna.

Saurabh Khanna and Anandeshwar Dwivedi were the creative directors of the series Yeh Meri Family. Arun Kumar executively produced the series Yeh Meri Family.

Dhirendra Shukla did the cinematography, and Gourav Gopal Jha completed the editing of the series Yeh Meri Family.

Each episode of the series Yeh Meri Family ranges between 30 to 40 minutes. The series Yeh Meri Family was made under the production house named Contagious Online Media Network.

The first two episodes of the series Yeh Meri Family were released on 12th July 2018, and the remaining episodes were released on 20th July 2018. The series got incredible reviews from the people.

