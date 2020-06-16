West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant & Various Vacancies available on www.wbhealth.gov.in:

The West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department declare the recruitment notification for the posts of Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, and various other vacancies among the 09 posts on the official site at www.wbhealth.gov.in. So the candidates who want to join for the posts of Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, and Various another vacancy they submit their application form on before the last date of submission. The last date of offers the application form is 10th July 2020.

West Bengal Health & Family Wale fare Department Recruitment 2020:

The Department of Health & Family Wale fare, a government of West Bengal is commonly known as the DHFWS. The West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department Recruitment 2020 notification for the various posts like Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant, and various other posts on the official site at www.wbhealth.gov.in. So the applicants who are eligible can submit their application form before the last date.

DHFWS Recruitment posts details – www.wbhealth.gov.in:

Recently, the West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department declare recruitment notification on the official site at www.wbhealth.gov.in. For applying this recruitment posts candidates check their eligibility criteria and then after using the West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department Recruitment 2020. There are 09 posts, available for this recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria for DHFWS recruitment 2020 vacancies:

Name of the Board: Department of Health & Family Wale fare, the government of West Bengal (DHFWS)

Name of the Posts: Hospital Attendant & Sanitary Attendant

Total vacant seats: Total 09 seats available.

Hospital Attendant: 02 posts

Sanitary Attendant: 02 posts

Job Location: The position situated in Birbhum, West Bengal.

Job Category: Candidates will get the government job.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should complete Matriculation with two years’ experience in a Hospital.

Age Limit: Candidates have an age of 25 years as of 10th July 2020.

Application Fee: The Candidates who belong from the general category have to pay Rs.100/- and reserved category candidates have to pay Rs.50/- through demand draft for DHFWS, Birbhum payable at Suri.

Pay Scale: The chosen candidates will get Rs.7500 /- per month.

How to apply West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department Recruitment 2020?

The West Bengal State Health & Family Welfare Department declare the recruitment notification on the official site at www.wbhealth.gov.in. So the eligible candidates download the application form and fill it carefully. Then submit the application form with all relevant documents at the given address.

Postal Address :

Chief Medical Officer of Health (DPMU Section Room No. 01 Ground Floor New Building), post – Suri, District – Birbhum – 731101, Near Zilla School Ground old outdoor campus.

DHFWS recruitment 2020

Official site: www.wbhealth.gov.in