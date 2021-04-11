Family Man 2 Vs Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a crime-drama thriller tv series that was released on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the series Breathe: Into the Shadows is not officially confirmed.

In Breathe: Into the Shadows, we have seen that Dr. Avinash Sabharwal have a multiple personality disorder. He finds a 6-year-old girl named Siya, who is kidnapped by a masked man.

Siya is a daughter of him. The kidnapper asks him to kill a man to save his daughter. But the actual reality is Dr. Avinash Sabharwal is a kidnapper.

If Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 happens, maybe there will be a new start and a new story. The most cast of Breathe: Into the Shadows will repeat in season 2.

Let’s see the cast of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Some of the below-listed members will come back in season 2.

Abhishek Bachchan as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal\ Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant Nithya Menen as Abha Sabharwal Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash Saiyami Kher as Shirley Plabita Borthakur as Meghna Verma Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble Shradha Kaul as Zeba Rizvi Shruti Bapna as Natasha Garewal Resham Shrivardhan as Gayatri Mishra Shataf Figar as Dr. Narang.

The series Breathe: Into the Shadows contains a total of twelve episodes titled Papa’s Princess, Filthy, Wings and Chains, Mind Games, Reflection, Turning Point, Relay Race, Bad Uncle, Lights Out, 1996, Chef’s Special, and C-16.

It seems that Breathe: Into the Shadows, Season 2 will also include twelve episodes, and each episode will have a unique name as the previous season. There is no official announcement about Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2; as we get any news or update, we will mention it here.

The series Breathe: Into the Shadows was released on 10th July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Mayank Sharma created this series. Bhavani Iyer, Mayank Sharma, and Vikram Tuli did the screenplay of the series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Mayank Sharma and Vikram Tuli gave the story of the series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Mayank Sharma directed it. Vikram Malhotra executively produced it.

The running time of each episode is around 45 minutes, and the series Breathe: Into the Shadows was completed under Abundantia Entertainment. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

