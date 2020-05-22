Akshay Kumar Laxmi Bomb Movie cast, Release date, story, trailer, and other details

One of the upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar named Laxmi Bomb is one of the best-expected movies in 2020. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will perform in a key role. This is a reboot movie of South movie Muni 2: Kanchana. As it is a movie of Akshay Kumar, fans are keen to watch Laxmi Bomb as well as they want to know about the release date. The shooting of this movie was started in April 2019.

What is the confirm the Release date of the Laxmi Bomb?

The expected release date of the Laxmi Bomb is 22 May 2020. But the pandemic Coronavirus has spread over the world, nothing is possible in this tough situation so it is confirmed that this movie will be released on the streaming platform. According to the latest news and updates, the digital copyright of this movie is already sold on Hotstar + Disney but we are expecting to watch this movie on stream platform very soon but a release date for the streaming platform is not confirmed yet. But for cinemas or big screens, there is no official release date.

The cast of Laxmi Bomb movie

Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar

Tarun Arora

Tusshar Kapoor

Ashwini Kalsekar

Sharad Kelkar

Ragini Kulkarni

Story and trailer of Laxmi Bomb movie

Laxmi Bomb is a horror-comedy movie that turns around the couple of ghosts who haunt usually an innocent man to get justice for their murders. Akshay Kumar in the role of Laxmi shared her first look in the movie Laxmi Bomb. The movie was announced on 10 January 2020 with a song. When it comes to watching the trailer, there is no official detail when the trailer of the Laxmi Bomb will be released?