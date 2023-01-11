Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Resident Alien is an American sci-fi television series. The series Resident Alien has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Resident Alien is full of comedy, drama, mystery, and sci-fi. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 2:

The series Resident Alien was renewed for the second season in March 2021. It was renewed by Syfy. We expect that the second season of the series Resident Alien will soon be released on Syfy.

The series Resident Alien follows the story of a crash-landed alien named Harry. Harry takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor as well as starts to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

The series Resident Alien was created by Chris Sheridan. The series Resident Alien is based on a book titled Resident Alien by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse.

The series Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, and Judah Prehn.

The first season of the series Resident Alien includes a total of ten episodes titled Pilot, Homesick, Secrets, Birds of a Feather, Love Language, Sexy Beast, The Green Glow, End of the World As We Know It, Welcome Aliens, and Heroes of Patience.

We expect that the second season of the series Resident Alien will also include a total of ten episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Resident Alien, we will update it here.

The series Resident Alien was written by Peter Hogan, Steven Parkhouse, Chris Sheridan, Sarah Beckett, Elias Benavidez, Emily Eslami, Jeffrey Nieves, Tazbah Chavez, Njeri Brown, Nastaran Dibai, and Christian Taylor.

The series Resident Alien was directed by Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Shannon Kohli, Jennifer Phang, and David Dobkin.

The series Resident Alien was executively produced by Chris Sheridan, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, David Dobkin, and Robert Duncan McNeill.

The running time of each episode of the series Resident Alien ranges from 43 to 46 minutes. The series Resident Alien was made under Jocko Productions, Universal Content Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Amblin Television.

The series Resident Alien has arrived on Syfy. If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Resident Alien, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 1 Review:

Resident Alien Season 1 has received a positive response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Resident Alien will also receive a good response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Resident Alien, we have seen that Harry is heartbroken, and he activates his device.

After that, David as well as Lisa hold Max as well as Sahar hostage, only to be beaten and also chased away by Kate and Ben. Later, the agents capture Ethan, and also have been told by Max that the alien was the town doctor, as well as Lisa leaves with General McCallister, and later abandoned David.

On the other side, D’Arcy try to confront Jay just after she confides in her that Asta is her mother, as well as they confront Jimmy, and warns him in order to stay away from Asta before releasing the brakes on his parked truck.

Later, Harry discovers his ship as well as makes a plan in order to drop the device from space, but after that, he sees Asta as well as Max held captive by government troops as well as fights in order to save them.

After that, Asta convinces Harry in order to spare humanity, as well as he leaves in order to dispose of his device in space. En route to his home planet, and later he finds Max has stowed away. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the second season of the series Resident Alien will start where it is left in the first season of the series Resident Alien. If we get any update or news about the plot of the second season of the series Resident Alien, we will update it here.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Resident Alien Season 2 below.

Alan Tudyk as the titular alien Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne Elizabeth Bowen as Liv Baker Ben Cotton as Jimmy Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne Gracelyn Awad Rinke as Sahar Kaylayla Raine as Jay Deborah Finkel as Abigail Hodges Jenna Lamia as Judy Cooper Gary Farmer as Dan Twelvetrees Diana Bang as Nurse Ellen Mandell Maughan as Lisa Casper Alex Barima as Lieutenant David Logan Alvin Sanders as Lewis Thompson Elvy Yost as Isabelle Linda Hamilton as General McCallister Michael Cassidy as Ethan Stone Terry O’Quinn as Peter Bach Giorgio A. Tsoukalos as himself

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Resident Alien Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

We miss you already, humans! But don’t worry, we’ll see you for season 2 👽 #ResidentAlien pic.twitter.com/6adsducIYg — Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) April 1, 2021

We expect that the second season of the series Resident Alien will be released somewhere in 2022. It will be released on Syfy.

If we get any other update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Resident Alien, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Resident Alien was aired from 27th January 2021 to 31st March 2021. The filming of the first season of the series Resident Alien was started on 10th September 2020, and it was completed on 14th October 2020 in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

The filming of the second season of the series Resident Alien was started on 3rd August 2021, and it is expected to be completed on 25th March 2022. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Resident Alien Season 2 is not released yet, but it will soon be released. Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Resident Alien.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.