Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

Netflix has officially renewed the series Blind Empire for the second season on 10th March 2021. It is an American reality tv series.

The release date of Bling Empire Season 2 is not revealed yet. We can expect Bling Empire Season 2 in early 2022.

The series Bling Empire features the real-life Crazy Rich Asians. The main cast of the series Bling Empire includes all East Asians living in the US.

Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date

Bling Empire Season 1 consists of eight episodes. Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, Ben Eisele, and Kelly Mi Li were the executive producers of the series Bling Empire.

The series Bling Empire was completed under Jeff Jenkins Productions. Bling Empire Season 1 was released on 15th January 2021 on Netflix. All the episodes were released on the same day.

Eight episodes of Bling Empire Season 1 titled Necklacegate 90210, Tale of Two Trusts, What’s in Anna’s Shower,? Beverly Hills Heartbreak, Private Lies, The Other Side, Kevin and Kane Take Charleston, and Will You Marry Me.?

These are the eight episodes of Bling Empire Season 1, and season 2 will also consist of eight episodes. Let’s see the cast of Bling Empire Season 2.

Well, we can expect the same cast of Bling Empire Season 1 in season 2. The list is below.

Kevin Taejin Kreider as Male Model Kane Lim as Real Estate Developer Christine Chiu as Philanthropist Gabriel Chiu as Plastic Surgeon Kelly Mi Li as Self-Made Entrepreneur Anna Shay as Part-Japanese and Part-Russian Cherie Chan as Denim Heiress – Former Singer Jessey Lee – Furniture Business Andrew Gray as Kelly’s Boyfriend Guy Tang as Hair Dresser and Single Song Writer Jaime Xie as Daughter of Ken Xie and Fashion Blogger

Let’s watch the trailer of Bling Empire Season 1. The trailer of Bling Empire Season 2 is not launched yet. If we get any update about Bling Empire Season 2, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

