Actress Chithra Passed Away at the Age of 56

The famous Indian actress Chithra passed at the age of 56. According to some news, the actress Chithra suffered a cardiac arrest in Saligramam.

Chithra was born on 21st May 1965 in Kochi, Kerala, India. Chithra was a famous actress. She was best known for her performance in Malayalam films.

Chithra had appeared in more than 100 films. Chithra died on 21st August 2021 in Chennai because of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Chithra was also known as Shruti Chithra and Nallennai Chithra. Chithra had worked in Malayalam Films, Tamil Films, Telugu Films, Kannada Films, and Hindi Films.

Chithra appeared in two Hindi films. It includes Razia and Ek Nai Paheli. Chithra appeared in three Kannada films. It includes Sundara Swapnagalu, Krishna Mechida Radhe, and Ajay Vijay.

Chithra appeared in many Telugu films. It includes Amavasya Chandrudu, Padaharella Ammayi, Indra Dhanassu, Gaaju Bommalu, Neti Swatantram, and Preminchaka.

Chithra appeared in many Tamil films. It includes Apoorva Raagangal, Raja Paarvai, En Uyir Nanba, Rasigan Oru Rasigai, Manathil Uruthi Vendum, En Thangachi Padichava, Valudhu Kalai Vaithu Vaa, Ninaivu Chinnam, Thiruppu Munai, Vellaiya Thevan, Enakkoru Neethi, 60 Naal 60 Nimidam, Putham Pudhu Payanam, Pondatti Rajyam, Paarambariyam, Veettai Paaru Naattai Paaru, Muthal Manaivi, Periya Kudumbam, Rajali, Kabadi Kabadi, Bell Bottom, En Sangathu Ala Adichavan Evanda, Aval Appadithan, Auto Raja, Krodham, Chinna Poove Mella Pesu, Oorkavalan, Enga Veettu Deivam, Thalaippu Seithigal, Ninaivu Chinnam, etc.

Chithra was best known for her work in Malayalam films. Chithra appeared in many Malayalam films. It includes Kalyanappanthal, Valarthu Mrugangal, Sandarbham, Anthassu, Makan Ente Makan, Ottayan, Maanyamahaajanangale, Pathaamudayam, Vasanthasena, Thozhil Allengil Jail, Atham Chithira Chothi, Nimishangal, Panchagni, Shobaraj, Mukthi, Prabhaatham Chuvanna Theruvil, Parampara, Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu, Maalayogam, Kaakkathollaayiram, Orutharam Randutharam Moonnutharam, Amaram, Naadody, etc.

It also includes Adivaram, Rishyasringan, Rajathanthram, Aaraam Thamburan, Manthri Maalikayil Manasammatham, Manthrikochamma, Kallu Kondoru Pennu, Bhaaryaveettil Paramasukham, Ustaad, Mazhavillu, Mister Butler, Censor, Soothradharan, and Aabharanachaarthu.

