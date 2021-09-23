The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The Resident is an American tv series. It is a medical drama series. The series The Resident is based on Unaccountable by Marty Makary.

The series The Resident has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fifth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 5:

Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi created the series The Resident. The series The Resident follows the story of a group of doctors.

They are at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal as well as professional challenges on a daily basis. It stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, and Emily VanCamp.

Four seasons of the series The Resident are already released, and the fifth one is currently airing. No announcement has been made about the sixth season of the series The Resident.

The series The Resident was executively produced by Amy Holden Jones, Phillip Noyce, David Boorstein, Antoine Fuqua, Oly Obst, and Todd Harthan. It was shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

The series The Resident was made under 3 Arts Entertainment, Fuqua Films, Up Island Films, Nickels Productions, 20th Television, and 20th Century Fox Television. 20th Television and Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series The Resident.

The series The Resident was aired on Fox. The fifth season of the series The Resident includes a total of 23 episodes.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series The Resident, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the first episode of the series The Resident Season 5.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Review:

The series The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 titled Da Da has received a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the fourth season of the series The Resident, we have seen that Nic gives birth to baby Georgiana Grace Hawkins at the same time when the daughter of Roland turns out to be a judge who finalizes Greg and Jake’s adoption of Sammie.

Later, Billie comes back home, and there she is greeted by her son, Devon, and Leela goes home together.

Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 5 Cast:

Find the cast of the series The Resident Season 5 below.

Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins Emily VanCamp as Nicolette – Nic – Nevin Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mina Okafor Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell Malcolm-Jamal Warner as August Jeremiah – AJ/The Raptor – Austin Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop Jane Leeves as Kitt Voss Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi Miles Fowler as Trevor Sutton

Let’s see the release date of the second episode of the series The Resident Season 5.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date:

The series The Resident Season 5 Episode 2, titled No Good Deed, will be released on 28th September 2021 on Fox.

If you missed your weekly checkup you can always reschedule on FOX NOW or @hulu. 🏥: https://t.co/u030O7j68K pic.twitter.com/LStzSstPz3 — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) September 22, 2021

The third episode, titled The Long and Winding Road of the series The Resident Season 5, will be aired on 5th October 2021 on Fox.

The first episode titled Da Da of the series The Resident Season 5 was released on 21st September 2011 on Fox.

It was written by Amy Holden Jones and directed by Rob Corn. If we get any other update about the release date of the series The Resident Season 5, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series The Resident.

The Resident Season 5 Trailer:

Find the teaser of the series The Resident Season 5 below.

