Criminal Justice Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything

Criminal Justice is an Indian crime, thriller, suspense, and murder mystery series that perfectly combines legal drama and prominent actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Anupriya Goenka, and Jackie Shroff. Since the show was released for the third season, fans of this hit web series are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of the Criminal Justice series.



In addition, the Criminal Justice series has received immense love and support from the audience and critics. Therefore, the show has received 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you have already enjoyed crime-thriller Indian dramas like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, Patal Lok, and Sacred Games, then Criminal Justice will give you a heart-throbbing thriller experience. In this article, we have added the possible release date, a brief story overview, trailer updates, and a list of cast members of the Criminal Justice series.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Release Date

Criminal Justice runs for three seasons, and fans await the fourth season. The first season of Criminal Justice was premiered on April 5, 2019. Later, the second and third season was released on Hotstar on December 20, 2020, and October 7, 2022, respectively.

But unfortunately, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for Criminal Justice Season 4. So, fans must wait a few months to watch another thriller and mystery-suspense installment of the Criminal Justice series. We expect it to be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Storyline Summary – Spoilers Ahead

Criminal Justice, as its name suggests, the whole story of the series revolves around unfortunate crimes and the fight for justice. The plot of the Criminal Justice series starts with Aditya Sharma (Vikrant Massey) and the tragic events that happened in his life. As the story begins, a middle-class cab driver, Aditya Sharma, stumbles upon a murder charge of Sanaya Rath (Madhurima Roy).

Later, the story turns exciting when a local street-smart advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), leads the storyline. At first glance, Madhav thought Aditya’s case was simply a drunk-and-drive case, but later he realized that by mistake, he had taken a murder mystery case, and everything started getting severe.

On the one hand, Aditya’s character is depicted as a middle-class driver who is now accused of murder; on the other hand, Sanaya Rath is showcased as a drug addict, and her mood swings lead her to death.

Not only that, but the show has featured numerous other characters who have supported the show from the first episodes. Criminal Justice has included charcters like, Mustafa (Jackie Shroff), Nikhat Hussain (Anupriya Goenka), Avni Parashar (Rucha Vashisht), and many others.

In a nutshell, Criminal Justice has received a great response from the audience. Also, the show makers, writers, and actors have successfully released three seasons of this crime-thriller drama series. Now time will tell how the show progresses with more twists, turns, and jaw-dropping thriller suspense drama.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Cast Members List

The showrunners, Shridhar Raghavan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Vishal Furia, have featured many well-versed and prolific actors and actresses in the Criminal Justice series and which is why fans are wondering who will be there in Criminal Justice Season 4.



But unfortunately, the makers have not shared the confirmed list of cast members for the forthcoming seasons of Criminal Justice. However, here we have provided a complete list of the Criminal Justice series cast members.

Pankaj Tripathi as Advocate Madhav Mishra

Swastika Mukherjee as Avantika Ahuja

Purab Kohli as Neeraj Ahuja

Shweta Basu Prasad as Prosecutor Lekha Agastya

Aaditya Gupta as Mukul Ahuja

Khushboo Atre as Ratna Mishra

Gaurav Gera as Arvind Ahuja

Deshna Dugad as Zara Ahuja

Adinath Kothare as Inspector Prashant Waghmare

Chandresh Singh

Rushad Rana

Kalyanee Mulay as Gauri Karmarkar

Ishrat Khan

Aatm Prakash Mishra as Deepu

Upendra Limaye as Superintendent Juvenile justice home

Rajesh Khera as Solkar

Criminal Justice Season 4 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for Criminal Justice Season 4, and the episode’s titles are also yet to be made public.

Therefore, here we have provided a complete Criminal Justice Season 3 list.

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 01 – A Dark Night

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 02 – Web of Lies

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 03 – Bail Denied

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 04 – Section 15

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 05 – Confirmation Bias

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 06 – The Breaking Point

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 07 – Digging Deeper

Criminal Justice Season 3 Episode 08 – Nothing But The Truth

Where To Watch Criminal Justice Season 4?

Prominent Bollywood actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Jackie Shroff have performed so well in the Criminal Justice series and make the show binge-watching material and especially for those who love crime, thriller, and mystery drama series.

Thrilled to be a part of #CriminalJustice loved the intensity of the character in the original. Can't wait to be directed by the brilliant @dirtigmanshu alongside @TripathiiPankaj and a legend like @apnabhidu. @applausesocial @nairsameer #BBCStudios pic.twitter.com/H1kPYPsVGp — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) April 28, 2018

Disney+ Hotstar is the premier network for the show. Therefore, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Criminal Justice series, head to the Disney+ Hotstar and binge-watch all the show’s episodes. Moreover, the upcoming seasons will likely be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Criminal Justice Season 4?

The show makers have launched three seasons of the Criminal Justice sereis, and fans can’t keep calm to learn further details about Criminal Justice Season 4. The creators have not shared the official release date for the fourth season of the Criminal Justice series, and the number of episodes is yet to be announced.



On the other hand, the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as the storyline, screenwriting, and the show’s concept. But if we look at the show’s earlier seasons, we can see that eight episodes premiere with the Criminal Justice series. Therefore, we can expect the same number of episodes will be released in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Makers Team

Criminal Justice is the complete package of crime, thriller, and suspense-legal dramas. Here is a famous Indian screenwriter, Shridhar Raghavan served as the writer for the Criminal Justice series. Apart from that, Siddharth Khaitan and Rajesh Chadha join the show as executive producers.

@TripathiiPankaj Last time at least maine saaf saaf deny toh kiya tha, lekin iss bar toh aapki client ne confess hi kar diya, evidence bhi hai aur eye-witness bhi. Kaise bachaenge Anu Chandra ko? Iss baar Mushkil hai, Mishraji!#CriminalJustice @DisneyplusHSVIP https://t.co/f9HfcjiF9b — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) December 19, 2020

In addition, Harendra Singh worked as a cinematographer, and Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia served as the directors for the Criminal Justice series. Moreover, the production companies like BBC Studio India and Applause Entertainment have played massive roles in creating such thriller drama series.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Trailer Release

The showrunners have not revealed the official release date for Criminal Justice Season 4. Not only that, but the official trailer for the upcoming season is yet to be released.

However, we have added an official trailer link for Criminal Justice Season 3. So, if you’re new to the show, click on the link above, and watch the Criminal Justice Season 3 official trailer. Furthermore, when the show makers drop the official Criminal Justice Season 4 trailer, we will update it here.

Bottom Thoughts

So finally, we are after this article. You have all the information about the Criminal Justice Season 4 release date. Undoubtedly, the show has all the elements that a suspense and thriller mystery drama needs. A well-written storyline, concept, and beautiful chemistry among the cast members make the show worth watching.

However, since the showrunners have not shared the official news for Criminal Justice Season 4, fans must wait a few months to watch Criminal Justice Season 4. But don’t worry; we will provide you with all the necessary information that you need to know about Criminal Justice Season 4.

Till then, enjoy the earlier seasons of Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar and stay connected to our website to get further information about your favorite shows.