Panchayat Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Panchayat Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

Panchayat Season 2 is confirmed by the lead actor of the series. The official confirmation of Panchayat Season 2 is Pending. It will soon confirm.

The series Panchayat follows a story of a city boy. He completes his graduation and searching for a job. Finally, he gets a job in a village named Phulera. He gets a low-salary job.

The series Panchayat includes the life experiences of that boy. Panchayat is a comedy-drama tv series. The Viral Fever created it, and it is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The series Panchayat was shot in Madhya Pradesh. The series Panchayat was announced by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.

The series Panchayat was released in the Hindi language, but after fans’ request, the series Panchayat was released in the Tamil and Telugu languages.

We can expect Panchayat Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022. The story will continue, or there will be a fresh start in the series Panchayat. The cast of Panchayat Season 1 will come back in season 2. Let’s see the expected cast of Panchayat Season 2.

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey Biswapati Sarkar as Prateek Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey Chandan Roy as Vikas Pooja Singh as Rinky Subendhu Chakraborty as Mangal Sushil Tondon as Bhindeshwar Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan Shrikant Verma as Parmeshwar Prateek Pachauri as Babloo Ebaabdullah Khan as Dabloo Jyoti Dubey as Sushma Sandeep Shikhar as Deenbandhu

The series Panchayat was released on 3rd April 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. There was a total of eight episodes titled Gram Panchayat Phulera, Bhootha Ped, Chakke Wali Kursi, Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho, Computer Nahi Monitor, Bahot Hua Samman, Ladka Tez Hai Lekin, and Jab Jaago Tabhi Savera.

We expect that in Panchayat Season 2, there will also be eight episodes and range around 35-40 minutes as season 1.

The series Panchayat was created by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Anurag Saikia gave the music in the series Panchayat.

Sameer Saxena executively produced the series Panchayat. Amitabh Singh did the cinematography, and Amit Kulkarni edited the series Panchayat. The series was made under The Viral Fever. Amazon Prime Video distributed it.

