Tenet Movie is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The recently leased Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet is now available to watch on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

It arrived on Amazon Prime Video on 31st March 2021. It is available to watch for Indian people, and the film Tenet is available in four languages; Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil.

The film Tenet was released on 4th December 2020 in India. It was released on 26th August 2020 in the United Kingdom and on 3rd September 2020 in the United States.

It is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. So, you can watch the film if you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video. It is very easy to purchase.

Tenet is a Sci-Fi action-thriller movie. It was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan produced it.

The film Tenet’s budget was 200 Million USD, and it has collected 363.1 Million USD. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed it, and also the film Tenet was made under the same. The film Tenet has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the film Tenet, there is a protagonist – a CIA agent who is on a mission to save the world. He got a partner named Neil in his mission. The film Tenet includes time reversibility and also includes some physical laws and concepts.

The cast of the film Tenet includes John David Washington as a CIA Agent, Robert Pattinson as Neil, Elizabeth Debicki as Katherine “Kat” Barton, Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh, Martin Donovon as Fay, Fiona Dourif as Wheeler, Yuri Kolokolnikov as Volkov, Himesh Patel as Mahir, and Clemence Poesy as Barbara.

It also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Ives, Michael Caine as Sir Michael Crosby, Kenneth Branagh as Andrei Sator, and Denzil Smith as Sanjay Singh. The running time of the film Tenet is 150 minutes.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Tenet.

