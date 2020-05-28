Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha Download Online landrecords.mp.gov.in मध्य प्रदेश भूलेख | खसरा खतौनी नकल, भू नक्शा ऑनलाइन:

Madhya Pradesh Government has announced the online Bhu-Abhilekh online record portal. All of Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha will be start online from now, for that, you can download Android Mobile App, or you can visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha. Now, Madhya Pradesh citizens can check online Khatauni, Khasra, and Naksha.

Below we have mentioned the URL of Website and Android Application.

URL of Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha Official Website: http://landrecords.mp.gov.in/

URL of Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha Android Application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ladkunwarahirwar0000.MP_LANDRECORD&hl=en_IN

To get more information about Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha, we have selected basic information content for you, and we have added in this post.

About Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha Benefits of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha How to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khatauni Online? How to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khasra Khatauni Online? Contact of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Help Center.

Now, every point we will expand one by one in the next portion. Let’s start with the Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha.

About Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha

Aim of the Online Process of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha is to get Online Khasra, Khatauni, and Naksha for their Land. To get Bhu-Abhilekh People are struggling to move out and move in the field center. They have to go around many times for the Government offices to get Khasra, Khatauni, and Naksha, Now this will resolve.

Now, Stay at home or go out in CSC Center to get Khasra, Khatauni, and Naksha Easily. Here we have provided complete information about how to get these documents online.

Benefits of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha

The first and foremost benefit of the Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh online portal is you do not have to visit any Government Offices to receive Khasra, Khatauni and Naksha documents.

Every citizen of Madhya Pradesh can visit their Farm, Land, Khasra, Khatauni, and Naksha through the computer which is connected with the Internet. Also, they can right away download the print of these documents.

To decrease the corruption this Bhu-Abhilekh Portal is helpful for Madhya Pradesh Citizens. Now Citizens do not have to hire a broker or give a bribe to receive Farm, Land, Khasra, Khatauni, and Naksha documents of their property.

Visit https://mpbhulekh.gov.in/mpbhulekh.do Website; there you can get your Khasra Khatauni Number. There is no need for additional documents to receive Farm, Land, Khasra, Khatauni and Naksha documents.

How to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khatauni Online?

We have guided through the following steps, which leads you to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khatauni online though the website.

Step – 1

Visit https://mpbhulekh.gov.in/ Website and it will redirect you on Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Official website.

Step – 2

On Home Page upper menu bar you can see “Free Services”; you have to click on that button.

Step – 3

Now, you can see “Khasra/B-1/Map Copy” on Up Left Corner then you have to click on one of them.

If you want to see Land Khasra or Khatauni List then you have to click on District and Tehsil, where you can see a list of Villages and District of Madhya Pradesh.

Then you will get two options on your Screen one is Bhu-Swami and another is Khasra Number. You can select one of them from these options.

Step – 4

Now enter security code in the text box, and then click on the See Description Option.

Step – 5

At the end of this procedure, you can see Khasra/B-1/Naksha Option, Click on that to see the map of your land.

If you want to download the Khasra and Map then you can download and print these documents.

Like the following steps, you can see Khasra Khatauni of your land.

How to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khasra Khatauni Online?

Now we will see the process to get Bhu-Abhilekh and Khasra Khatauni Online.

Step – 1

Visit http://landrecords.mp.gov.in/ website, when it will load then you can see Map of Madhya Pradesh.

Step – 2

Click on your District, then to get Khasra Khatauni of your land you have to click on your Tehsil name.

Step – 3

Now you can see the village list under selected Tehsil. Then you have to click on the Last Column of the respective table, this column is about the Board of Revenue Inspectors.

Step – 4

Click on Village List, It will give you complete villages list which is under the Tehsil. Then you have to click on your Village name.

To get more details you have to click on “Total Khasra (कुल खसरा)” then you will get the complete Khasra Details of the village, and these details are in printable form.

Contact of Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Help Center.

If you are stuck at the problem while accessing the Bhu-Abhilekh website, then you have to contact the Help Center of Bhu-Abhilekh Office. For that you have to contact Commissioner Land Records & Settlement, Madhya Pradesh)

Fax number: 2441202, Phone number of Help Center: 0751-2441200, these are the helpline contact for the Madhya Pradesh Bhu-Abhilekh Naksha.