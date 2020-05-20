Mirzapur 2 Download and Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur 2 all you need to know on Amazon Prime Video

Yes, you heard that right. One of the most loved Indian web series on Amazon prime is back with its new season. Mirzapur 2 is going to hit the screen really soon. We know you are equally excited about the news as we were when the news became official. Mirzapur when made its very first releasee, it’s action-packed scenes and that accent which the actors carried was actually the real show-stealer.

The series is based on gangsters belonging to Mirzapur, a city in Uttar Pradesh. It has won the hearts of millions of its viewers and now on the mere announcement of its return with season 2, the excitement of fans has reached a level that its trailer reached 3 million views in a short span of 24 hours. What else could the production house want?

Mirzapur 2 Download and Watch On Amazon Prime

When the viewers are utterly waiting for its release, it’s time for the makers to be sure that they give the best shots because with the expectations that the viewers have, based on season 1, they are not going to settle for anything less. Mirzapur season 1 is still available on Amazon prime which was aired in 2018. And believe it or not, there are still hundreds of viewers that watch the movie each day. There are others who have watched it a hundred times already but a quick retake after few days makes them relive their favorite scenes.

Mirzapur 2 Cast

With the kind of response that season 1 got, there was no excuse for the makers to change any of the actors who acted brilliantly in season 1. Each one of them looked so suited for their roles that viewers had actually started visualizing the actors with the roles they played in the initial season. It seemed like the characters were made after selecting the actors. Be it acting, their accent of speech, their dialogue delivery, and everything else they had portrayed in season 1 is worth the praise.

Ali Fazal will be seen playing the role of Guddu Bhaiya.

The one who has been one of the most loved roles in the series so far. Khaleen Bhaiya is the character he was seen in.

Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya

Priyanshi Painyuli is expected to play one of the major roles in the upcoming season.

Shweta Tripathi as Golu.

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi

Harsh it’s Gaur as Dimpy Pandit

Vikrant Massey as Bablu

While the teaser is out and we have already seen a few lead actors back their previous roles, we are still wondering if there will be any new entry in the upcoming season or not? Will the makers stick with the original cast or bringing someone new is the part of the plan? Let’s wait until the movie is released to unwrap all the surprises.

Mirzapur 2 Release Date:

Season 2 was expected to be released in May 2020 but due to the current situation caused by COVID -19 pandemic, the release date was postponed. Though there has been a recent official announcement made on the actual release date by the production house and everyone is looking forward to the day. Fans have become more impatient after the release of the trailer that it looks like a long wait to them, waiting till November. But, we are sure that the makers will make their wait worth it.

They have really worked hard to reach up to the expectations of the fans and the crew and cast have also put in their best to bring out what the viewers have been looking for. November 25 the is the date to be more precise when season 2 of Mirzapur will be aired on Amazon Prime and we are expecting the trailer to be released around 2 months before the release date. The production has made the fans kept glued for the next season of their favorite series. As they say, good things take time so is this!

The upcoming season might have been postponed to November but the main reasons behind it can be that the production is making sure that there are no stones unturned in providing the kind of entertainment that will be one of it’s kind in Indian cinema. The other reason is COVID -19 pandemic and the lockdowns. The filming has been stopped since March so the makers have not been able to complete the shooting

Mirzapur 2 Plot

The first season of Mirzapur was all about violence, excitement, and action. It was all about Khaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya manipulating everything according to their priorities. These two were the supreme powers in Mirzapur and anyone who tried to go against them was not spared. Season 1 ended with the death of Bablu.

Though we are still to receive any official confirmation on the storyline of season 2, one thing is for sure that the upcoming season will be more violent, more exciting, and more action-packed. We are expecting the revenge to be the main forte in the season. Bablu’s brother Guddu and his father are the ones who will take revenge for his death from the one who is responsible for it, which is Khaleen Bhaiya.

They will make sure that they make his life a living hell for all he has done with Bablu and his wife sweety. We are also expecting some characters who will help Guddu and Bablu’s father in their journey of revenge from Khaleen Bhaiya The characters supporting them might include Sharad, Golu, and Beena Tripathi. Guddu might play with their emotions to get their help against Khaleen bhaiya.

As a matter of fact, each one of them has a reason to take revenge from khaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya because they have lost their loved ones due to them. Sources say that Beena might kill Khaleen Bhaiya’s father and Golu might be seen stronger than she was in the previous season. The death of her sister and liver is what would compel her to take some bold steps. But whatever the storyline might end up action, drama, violence, and the superb music is all going to be breathtaking.

Mirzapur 2 Latest news

The latest news regarding season 2 has been its teaser, it’s the release date and its trailer dates. But what has started most fascinating amongst this all is the excitement of fans. There are not a lot of movies that leave such an impression on the audience that they are literally dying to watch the next series. This is what called the actual earning.

We are not sure about how much money did the season 1 made but one thing is for sure that they have made fans for a lifetime. Your work reflects on the kind of impression you make on others and this series has made this pretty clear. Not many web series get such responses especially those which are Indians but others like Mirzapur leave their mark forever.

So let’s tighten our seat belts for the next season. The wait is long but you will never regret waiting for such a long time because, in the end, it’s all about the result and let’s h the results reach our expectations.