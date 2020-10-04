Gram Darshan Portal – 6,197 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Haryana to go Digital

In the year 2015, the government of India has launched a program named Digital India program. In the implementation of this program, the government wanted to make the documents and services of the government offices online mode.

The government wanted to make the process of implementation of every government scheme is transparent. For these purposes, the government makes this program. However, this program ll help n this digital era more. The person can get the required documents and essential information in an online mode only.

This digital India program is also helping in these CORONA days. However, the digital India program is also continuing its work in different phases. One of the Indian state, Haryana, makes their all gram panchayat digital through an online portal named Gram Darshan.

About the Gram Darshan Portal Haryana:

The chief minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, has introduced the portal named Gram Darshan Portal. The Cm has launched this portal on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhiji, 2nd October 2020.

Through this portal, the government makes all the gram panchayats in one digital platform. However, the Haryana has almost 6197-gram panchayats in the state. With the help of this portal, the government makes all the gram panchayat digital. The government launched this portal as a part of digital India programs.

This portal will help the citizens as well as the government also. The various scheme that is announced by the government is displayed on the portal. The citizens of the state can show and get the true information of the scheme on this portal.

The people of the rural states can get the benefits of the scheme, and they can change their life with the advantage of the scheme. On the portal, the government will publish all the information about the government requirements and ongoing projects of the government.

With the help of this portal, people sitting in any corner of the world, if they have the correct information about the portal, then they can get all the information about the Haryana gram portal.

The objective of Gram Darshan Haryana Portal:

The main objective behind the launched of this portal is to make use of information and technology acts. With the help of the latest technology, people can get all the information about the state. People are living in rural areas, and they can get information at their home only.

Before that, people have to visit the government office to get information. The people can get any information on this portal. The people can know the name of the elected person in their areas. The government will publish the list of their public assets of the regions. The details of created assets and being created assets also published in the portal.

Many people do not know about any information-related government. By visiting the portal, the people will come to know most information about the government.

The government makes this launched the portal so that the people should not have to visit the government office more. However, the government will now make all the implementation of the scheme launched in digital mode.

The government will publish its scheme on the portal, and people will come to know about the scheme. The people of the rural areas commonly do not know the government services during the time. They will also get the information about the scheme that is beneficial for them or not.

The main benefit of the portal is the number of RTI in the government office will decrease. To get some information from the government, the people can do the RTI to the government department. However, the information is published on the portal then the person can open the portal and get all the required information they need.