Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Unveils the Nickname given to Jasmin Bhasin.

The most popular couple of the television show Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. They both entered into a relationship inside the Bigg Boss House after they find out that they are in love with each other.

Their love story started inside the Bigg Boss house, and everyone knows it. After the show, Bigg Boss 14, they caught spotted many times together.

So, we can say that their love story is going on perfectly. Recently, they were seen in a music video of the singer Tony Kakkar.

Recently, on the Twitter account of Aly Goni, he held a session named Ask Aly where anyone can ask random questions, and Aly replies.

So, one of the fans asked Aly that what is the nickname of Jasmin that you gave to her, and Aly replied, Laila. This news got viral all over the internet, and the number of members in the session increased as the number of questions increased.

Then, another fan asked Aly that tell us if Aly loved Jasmin before the show, Bigg Boss 14, but Aly can not tell Jasmin about his feelings. And Aly confessed his love for Jasmin. We have mentioned the tweet of Aly Goni below.

