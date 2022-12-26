An Amazing New Series “Home For Christmas”: Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

There will be an amazing new Norwegian Christmas Series that you will like for sure. Many new Europian Titles are available on the list of the series streaming on Netflix. So you will be able to see exciting series every week especially this Christmas. The Netflix Norwegian Original Series “Home For Christmas” will be soon available to watch on This Christmas.

“Home For Christmas” will be going to be so beautifully present as the director Per-Olav Sørensen ensure it. So it will be one of the most loveable series of this year as it will be releasing at the Christmas Festival. Most people are already waiting for the series to release soon. Within a few days, you will be able to enjoy this amazing series on Netflix.

What Is The Release Date?

Fortunately, the wait for the fans of this series has been over. The series will be releasing on December 5th, 2019. You will be able to see it on 5 December as all the episodes will be available to stream on Netflix. When you will watch the series, you will surely crave for the second season of the series. But it is not yet confirmed that there will be a second season of this series “Home For Christmas”.

The Plot Details:

Due to the Amazing Storyline and Plot, This series will be one of the best series to watch this year on Christmas. As it is Christmas, this series will surely bring joy and happiness to your lives. It will be based on the love story of a couple so it will spread love through its lovely plot.

It is a story of a 30-year old Johanne who has an overgrowing pressure from her caring family to find a Boyfriend for Herself. As she is tired of the continuous irritating questions that her family members ask about. If she found a suitable boyfriend or not. So Johanne lied to her family in order to prevent her from the boyfriend searching questions. She told them that she did find a boyfriend and she also promised them that she will bring him home for Christmas. Within 24 days, she has to win in the race of finding a boyfriend against the time before she goes home for Christmas.

Who Is In The Cast?

The series does have amazing talented cast members that are as follows:

Johanne – Ida Elise Broch

Sebastian – Arthur Hakalahti

TBA – Hege Schøyen

Henrik – Oddgeir Thune

Thomas – Kingsford Siayor

Patient – Loekke Calle

If you want to have an amazing Christmas. Then you can watch this lovely series “Christmas For Home” with Pizza and wine by your side. It is great watching this comedy loving series in December. Wishing You A Merry Christmas.