Zero Chill Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a British Teen Drama series. There is no official update about the renewal of the series Zero Chill for the second season. But we expect that Zero Chill Season 2 will soon announce.

The series Zero Chill was shot in Sheffield, England. As we get any update about Zero Chill Season 2, we will update it here. Let’s get the complete detail about Zero Chill Season 2.

Zero Chill Season 2:

The series Zero Chill features the MacBentley family. They are moving to England from Canada for their son. Their son wants to join the hockey team. So, the family has to move to England.

In Zero Chill Season 1, we have seen the life of the MacBentley family in England. We expect to see the continuation of the story of Zero Chill Season 1 in Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

There is no official announcement made for the plot of Zero Chill Season 2. It seems that the cast of Zero Chill Season 1 will come back in the upcoming Zero Chill Season 2. Let’s see the cast of the series Zero Chill.

Zero Chill Season 2 Cast:

Grace Beedie as Kayla MacBentley Dakota Benjamin Taylor as ‘Mac’ MacBentley Jade Ma as Sky Tyler Jeremias Amoore as Bear Stelzer Anastasia Chocolata as Ava Hammarstorm Leonardo Fontes as Sam Stelzer Toby Murray as Archi Long Sarah-Jane Potts as Jenny MacBentley Doug Rao as Luke MacBentley Oscar Skagerberg as Anton Hammarstrom Stan Steinbichler as Nico Haas Christina Tam as Holly Tyler Kenneth Tynan as Jacob Schimmer Ayumi Roux as Maia Legarde Brett Houghton as Carson Hubick Jerry Kwarteng as Axel Stelzer Calin Bleau as Marek Zelezney

The series Zero Chill includes ten episodes titled Come and Take it From Me, Secret Skater, Sucker Punch, Ice Breaker, We Do Our Talking on the Ice, Head Rush, Triple Threat, Guilt Trip, This Is Happening, and Blade Star.

Maybe, Zero Chill Season 2 will also include ten episodes. Zero Chill Season 1 was directed by Angelo Abela and Tessa Hoffe. It was written by Adam Usden, Vicky Lutas, Anna McCleery, Tom Melia, and Zoe Lister.

Zero Chill is a British series and was released in the English language. Dominic MacDonald produced the series, Zero Chill. Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Kate Little, and Claire Poyser were the series Zero Chill’s executive producers.

Phil Wood completed the cinematography of the series Zero Chill and Dave Long edited it. Each episode’s length varies from 26 to 34 minutes.

The series Zero Chill was made under Lime Pictures. Netflix distributed it. The series Zero Chill Season 1 was released on 15th March 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. We expect to see Zero Chill Season 2 in mid-2022.

Zero Chill Season 1 got 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Find the trailer of Zero Chill Season 1 below. The official trailer of Zero Chill Season 2 is not launched yet.

