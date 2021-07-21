Gotham Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Gotham is an American television series. The series Gotham got positive reviews from the audience. It is one of the popular television series on Fox.

The series Gotham is not renewed for the sixth season yet. The fifth season of the series Gotham is the final season.

So, there is less chance of the announcement of the sixth season of the series Gotham. We expect that the sixth season of the series Gotham will soon be announced.

The series Gotham includes crime, action, drama, and superheroes. The series Gotham is an amazing series to watch. Read the complete article to get all the details about the sixth season of the series Gotham.

Gotham Season 6:

Gotham is a famous tv series. The series Gotham is based on Characters by DC Comics. The series Gotham is full of action and crime.

The series Gotham has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Gotham follows the story of a detective James Gordon.

The series Gotham includes the rise of James Gordon to prominence in Gotham City before the arrival of Batman.

The series Gotham has received many awards and nominations. The series Gotham has received the Critics’ Choice Television Award, Gracie Award, Creative Arts Emmy Award, and Teen Choice Award.

The series Gotham was nominated for NAACP Image Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Saturn Awards, American Society of Cinematographers Awards, etc.

The series Gotham was developed by Bruno Heller. There is no update about the production of the sixth season of the series Gotham.

If we get any update about the production of the sixth season of the series Gotham, we will add it here. No announcement has been made about the cast of the sixth season of the series Gotham.

We expect that the main cast of the series Gotham will return in the sixth season of the series Gotham. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series Gotham starring Ben McKenzie, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Victoria Cartagena, John Doman, Morena Baccarin, Jessica Lucas, Drew Powell, Michael Chiklis, Benedict Samuel, Alexander Siddig, Donal Logue, Zabryna Guevara, Robin Lord Taylor, Cameron Monaghan, Cory Michael Smith, Andrew Stewart-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Frain, Chris Chalk, Nicholas D’Agosto, Maggie Geha, and Crystal Reed.

David E. Russo and Graeme Revell are the composers in the series Gotham. Five seasons of the series Gotham are already released, and maybe the sixth one will soon be released.

There is no update about the plot of the sixth season of the series Gotham. We expect that the plot of the fifth season of the series Gotham will be continued in the sixth season of the series Gotham.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. A total of 100 episodes are already released.

The series Gotham was executively produced by Danny Cannon, John Stephens, Ken Woodruff, Bruno Heller, and Ben Edlund.

The series Gotham was produced by Scott White and Rebecca Perry Cutter. The series Gotham was shot in New York City.

David Stockton, Thomas Yatsko, Crescenzo Notarile, and Christopher Norr did the cinematography of the series Gotham.

The series Gotham was edited by Daniel Gabbe, Mark C. Baldwin, Barrie Wise, Sarah C. Reeves, David Ekstrom, John Ganem, and Leland Sexton.

The length of each episode of the series Gotham varies between 42 to 49 minutes. The series Gotham was made under Primrose Hill Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series, Gotham.

The fifth season of the series Gotham was announced in May 2018 by Fox. It seems that the sixth season of the series Gotham will also be released on Fox.

The first season of the series Gotham includes a total of 22 episodes titled Pilot, Selina Kyle, The Balloonman, Arkham, Viper, Spirit of the Goat, Penguin’s Umbrella, The Mask, Harvey Dent, Lovecraft, Rogues’ Gallery, What the Little Bird Told Him, Welcome Back – Jim Gordon, The Fearsome Dr. Crane, The Scarecrow, The Blind Fortune Teller, Red Hood, Everyone Has a Cobblepot, Beasts of Prey, Under the Knife, The Anvil or the Hammer, and All Happy Families Are Alike.

It was written by Bruno Heller, John Stephens, Ken Woodruff, Rebecca Perry Cutter, Ben Edlund, Sue Chung, and Megan Mostyn-Brown.

It was directed by Danny Cannon, Dermott Downs, TJ Scott, Tim Hunter, Rob Bailey, Paul Edwards, Karen Gaviola, Guy Ferland, Oz Scott, Eagle Egilsson, Wendey Stanzler, John Behring, Nick Copus, Jeffrey Hunt, Nathan Hope, Nathan Hope, Bill Eagles, and Danny Cannon.

The second season of the series Gotham is divided into two parts. The first part of the second season of the series Gotham contains a total of 11 episodes titled Damned If You Do, Knock – Knock, The Last Laugh, Strike Force, Scarification, By Fire, Mommy’s Little Monster, Tonight’s the Night, A Bitter Pill to Swallow, The Son of Gotham, and Worse Than a Crime.

It was written by Bruno Heller, Ken Woodruff, John Stephens, Danny Cannon, Jordan Harper, Rebecca Perry Cutter, Robert Hull, Jim Barnes, and Megan Mostyn-Brown.

It was directed by Danny Cannon, Rob Bailey, Eagle Egilsson, TJ Scott, Bill Eagles, Kenneth Fink, Jeffrey Hunt, and Louis Shaw Milito.

The second part of the second season of the series Gotham contains a total of 11 episodes titled Mr. Freeze, A Dead Man Feels No Cold, This Ball of Mud and Meanness, Mad Grey Dawn, Prisoners, Into the Woods, Pinewood, Azrael, Unleashed, A Legion of Horribles, and Transference.

It was written by Ken Woodruff, Seth Boston, Jordan Harper, Robert Hull, Danny Cannon, Rebecca Perry Cutter, Megan Mostyn-Brown, Jim Barnes, and Bruno Heller.

It was directed by Nick Copus, Eagle Egilsson, John Behring, Nick Copus, Scott White, Oz Scott, John Stephens, Larysa Kondracki, Paul Edwards, and Rob Bailey.

The third season of the series Gotham is also divided into two parts. The first part of the third season of the series Gotham includes a total of 14 episodes titled Better to Reign in Hell, Burn the Witch, Look into My Eyes, New Day Rising, Anything for You, Follow the White Rabbit, Red Queen, Blood Rush, The Executioner, Time Bomb, Beware the Green-Eyed Monster, Ghosts, Smile Like You Mean It, and The Gentle Art of Making Enemies.

It was written by John Stephens, Ken Woodruff, Danny Cannons, Robert Hull, Denise The, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Megan Mostyn-Brown, Tze Chun, and Seth Boston.

It was directed by Danny Cannon, Rob Bailey, Eagle Egilsson, TJ Scott, Nathan Hope, Scott White, John Behring, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and Louis Shaw Milito.

The second part of the third season of the series Gotham contains a total of 8 episodes titled How the Riddler Got His Name, These Delicate and Dark Obsessions, The Primal Riddle, Light the Wick, All Will Be Judged, Pretty Hate Machine, Destiny Calling, and Heavydirtysoul.

It was written by Megan Mostyn-Brown, Robert Hull, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Tze Chun, Ken Woodruff, and Danny Cannon.

It was directed by TJ Scott, Ben McKenzie, Maja Vrvilo, Mark Tonderai, John Behring, Danny Cannon, Nathan Hope, and Rob Bailey.

The fourth season of the series Gotham includes a total of 22 episodes titled Pax Penguina, The Fear Reaper, They Who Hide Behind Masks, The Demon’s Head, The Blade’s Path, Hog Day Afternoon, A Day in the Narrows, Stop Hitting Yourself, Let Them Eat Pie, Things That Go Bloom, Queen Takes Knight, Pieces of a Broken Mirror, A Beautiful Darkness, Reunion, The Sinking Ship The Grand Applause, One of My Three Soups, Mandatory Brunch Meeting, That’s Entertainment, To Our Deaths and Beyond, That Old Corpse, One Bad Day, and No Man’s Land.

It was written by John Stephens, Danny Cannon, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ben McKenzie, Tze Chun, Kim Newton, Peter Blake, Charlie Huston, Iturri Sosa, and Seth Boston.

It was directed by Danny Cannon, Louis Shaw Milito, Mark Tonderai, Kenneth Fink, Scott White, John Behring, Rob Bailey, Nathan Hope, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Annabelle K. Frost, Nick Copus, Ben McKenzie, Maja Vrvilo, and Scott White.

The fifth season of the series Gotham contains a total of 12 episodes titled Year Zero, Trespassers, Penguin – Our Hero, Ruin, Pena Dura, 13 Stitches, Ace Chemicals, Nothing’s Shocking, The Trial of Jim Gordon, I Am Bane, They Did What, and The Beginning.

It was written by John Stephens, Danny Cannon, Tze Chun, James Stoteraux, Chad Fiveash, Iturri Sosa, and Seth Boston.

It was directed by Danny Cannon, Louis Shaw Milito, Rob Bailey, Nathan Hope, Mark Tonderai, Ben McKenzie, John Stephens, Kenneth Fink, Erin Richards, and Carol Banker.

The production of the fifth season of the series Gotham was started in July 2018. It was completed at the end of December.

The series Gotham has arrived on Fox. If the sixth season of the series Gotham announces, maybe it will also arrive on Fox.

At the end of the fifth season of the series Gotham, we have seen that it is the anniversary of the Wayne murders.

There, Jeremiah tries to use two surgical doppelgangers of Thomas and Martha Wayne in order to force Bruce to relive the death of his parents.

He is hoping to become connected to him. Alfred and Bruce try to escape from there as Jeremiah blows up Wayne Manor.

And on the other side, Sebina abandons Cobblepot in order to assist Bruce. Lee and Gordon find that Jeremiah is trying to developing a toxin at Ace Chemicals and also are hypnotized by the Mad Hatter.

Later, Jeremiah murders the doppelganger couple and, after that, tries to kill Lee as well as Gordon at Crime Alley.

But at that time, Selina and Bruce rescue them. After that, Jeremiah starts the toxin, and because of that, Gordon has to drive it into the Gotham River.

The government has planned against mainland reunification because of the water pollution. Later, Jeremiah drops into a chemical vat. And because of that, Jeremiah was left brain-dead and disfigured.

It happens after the showdown with Bruce at Ace Chemicals. On the other side, Barbara forms a truce along with Nygma and Cobblepot for the sake of her unborn child.

Nygma and Cobblepot have before planned to escape Gotham with the help of a self-built submarine. Nygma and Cobblepot are working on making the submarine.

In between that, Cobblepot’s accountant Arthur Penn approaches them. Arthur Penn has survived from death and experienced at Haven.

Penn is suffering from a split personality. And embodied by the ventriloquist dummy Scarface. It leads to a confrontation.

And it results in Penn’s death. On the other side, Alfred and Bruce find the missing man in the sewers. And they rescue him from a hybrid-human.

A hybrid-human was mutated by the chemicals of Jeremiah. Jane Cartwright – Jane Doe is an Indian Hill escapee and killed two former GCPD officers.

Later, Gordon finds that she is connected to the early years of Bullock at the GCPD along with Dix. Dix is his old partner.

Later, Jane murders Dix, and after that, Bullock tracks her down. And is also has to kill her. Bullock is feeling guilty, and later, he confesses that he and the victims forced Jane in order to incriminate her mother for killing her father.

And later, Gordon talks with him and tells him that he is not able to forgive him. After that, Gordon is in trying to negotiate a ceasefire between the gangs of Gotham.

But later, is shot by Zsasz. Also, left comatose. Lee is operating on him, and because of that, Gordon thinks of himself about his failures in his life and decisions.

Bullock finds that Zsasz was acting under the influence of Ivy because she tries to prevent reunification and tries to build Gotham again along with her plants.

Later, Ivy tries to hypnotize Bruce as well as Lucius in order to shut down the treatment of the river and tries to keep the water polluted.

But, Selina frees them and tries to help to stop the shutdown. Barbara tries to blackmail the leaders of the gang into a ceasefire in order to get in the good graces of Gordon.

On the other side, Ivy infiltrates the GCPD in order to kill Gordon. But later, flees after Lee shoots her. Later, Gordon decides to live for Lee and his unborn child.

Gordon makes the decision in his final hallucination. A month later, Bullock tries to wed Lee and Gordon in the precinct.

On the other side, Bruce shares a kiss with Selina. Barbara is in the hope of escaping Gotham along with Nygma and Cobblepot and wants to keep the baby for herself.

Later, the government orders mainland reunification and also sends the military in order to start the process. Dorrance gets transformed by the drug Venom.

And now, he is calling himself – Bane. He captures General Wade, Gordon, and Bruce. On the other side, Walker says that she is Nyssa al Ghul.

She is the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul. And she also tortures Gordon as punishment for killing her father. She tortures Gordon in front of Bruce.

Now, Bane is sent in order to kill Barbara. Barbara undergoes labor at the clinic of Lee. Barbara steals the pressure gauge of the submarine, and because of that, Nygma and Cobblepot are not able to escape.

Now, they have to protect her from Bane. They have to do it before getting back the gauge. Selina and Alfred fight with Bane.

But Bane defeats them and also injures Alfred. On the other side, Barbara gives birth to her daughter, and because of that, Lee talks with her and tells her that she doesn’t have to leave Gotham.

Lee also adds that they can raise the baby. But later, Nyssa captures them. On the other side, Bruce frees himself and, after that, rescues Wade and Gordon.

But the latter, controlled by Strange, gives the orders to the military to bomb Gotham. Later, Selina tries to save Lee from the Sirens.

Later, she and Bruce decide to use one of the recommissioned bombs of Jeremiah in order to destroy the headquarters of Wayne Enterprises.

After that, Barbara gets rescued by Gordon. Gordon also rescues the baby from Nyssa, who later kills General Wade and tries to escape Gotham with the help of a submarine.

Later, Nygma and Cobblepot decide to take over Gotham, and after that, Bruce departs from the city but promises to come back.

Bruce comes back to Gotham after ten years of traveling across the world. Now, Cobblepot is free – released from Blackgate.

And later, Gordon makes the decision to retire from the GCPD. Later, it reveals that Nygma is a patsy because they defuse the real bomb.

Later, Cobblepot frees Nygma, and on the other side, Bullock frames himself because of the murder of the guard because the guard broke Nygma out from prison. Later, Bruce reconciles with Selina and also meets with Gordon.

If we get any other update about the sixth season of the series Gotham, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the sixth season of the series Gotham.

Gotham Season 6 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Gotham Season 6 below.

Ben McKenzie as James Gordon Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne Morena Baccarin as Leslie – Lee – Thompkins Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot – Penguin Erin Richards as Barbara Kean Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma – Riddler Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox Kelcy Griffin as Vanessa Harper Hunter Jones as Will Thomas Jaime Murray as Nyssa al Ghul Francesca Root-Dodson as Ecco J. W. Cortes as Alvarez Cameron Monaghan as Jeremiah Valeska Shane West as Eduardo Dorrance – Bane David W. Thompson as Jonathan Crane – Scarecrow Andrew Sellon as Arthur Penn – Ventriloquist Peyton List as Ivy – Pamela – Pepper – Poison Ivy Alex Morf as Sykes David Kallaway as Tank Will Meyers as Gabriel Anthony Carrigan as Victor Zsasz BD Wong as Hugo Strange Shiva Kalaiselvan as Lelia Marceline Hugot as Gretel David Carranza as Angel Vallelunga Sarah Schenkkan as Magpie Benedict Samuel as Jervis Tetch – Mad Hatter Sarah Pidgeon as Jane Cartwright – Jane Doe Dan Hedaya as Dix Julian Gamble as Judge John Bedford Lloyd as General Wade Ann Harada as Mayor Richard Kind as Aubrey James Jete Laurence as Barbara Lee Gordon Lili Simmons as Adult Selina Kyle

Let’s talk about the sixth season of the series Gotham.

Gotham Season 6 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Gotham Season 6 is not declared yet. If the sixth season of the series Gotham announces, we can expect Gotham Season 6 somewhere in 2022.

If we get any update about the release date of the sixth season of the series Gotham, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Gotham was released on 22nd September 2014. The second season of the series Gotham was released on 21st September 2015.

The third season of the series Gotham was released on 19th September 2016. The fourth season of the series Gotham was released on 21st September 2017.

The fifth season of the series Gotham was released on 3rd January 2019. Let’s talk about the trailer of the sixth season of the series Gotham.

Gotham Season 6 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Gotham Season 6 is not released yet. It will soon be released if it announces soon.

If we get any update about the trailer of the sixth season of the series Gotham, we will add it here. Find the trailer of the fifth season of the series Gotham below. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.