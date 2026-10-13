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Linda Blair Continues Animal Rescue Work and Public Appearances Decades After ‘The Exorcist’

That was decades ago, when actress Linda Blair played Regan MacNeil in the classic horror film The Exorcist (1973). Since then, she has built a decades-long career advocating for animal welfare and connecting with fans. Today, Blair is best known for her charity work, devoting her daily efforts to the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation and remaining a staple on the horror convention circuit. Linda Blair is best known for her role in “The Exorcist,” but these days she’s focused on running the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, an animal rescue organization. After fully recovering from a severe allergic reaction in 2023, she regularly attends horror conventions, meets fans, and continues her philanthropic work.

Key Details

What she does now: She runs the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which rescues animals and provides veterinary care.

She runs the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which rescues animals and provides veterinary care. Public appearances: He is a frequent guest at horror and pop culture conventions throughout the United States.

He is a frequent guest at horror and pop culture conventions throughout the United States. Recent health: Had a bad allergic reaction in 2023 that caused temporary swelling of the face but has since fully recovered.

Had a bad allergic reaction in 2023 that caused temporary swelling of the face but has since fully recovered. Status: Mostly philanthropy but sometimes in indie film projects and convention panels.

The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation

In recent years, Blair’s main focus has been the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, which she began in 2004. The non-profit organization rescues animals from high-kill shelters, provides vet care, and finds them homes. The foundation’s official statements say Blair is involved in the rescue work day to day. She regularly uses her public social media channels to showcase the foundation’s work, including animal rescues and medical treatment for injured animals. Public donations and volunteer support are the lifeblood of the organization, keeping its facilities open and paying for veterinary surgeries.

Public Appearances and Convention Circuit

Blair has stepped back from mainstream acting but is still a hot commodity on the horror and pop culture convention circuit, including Fear Con and regional horror expos. She often takes part in panel discussions, autograph and photo opportunities with fans. These appearances connect directly to the lasting legacy of “The Exorcist,” a movie that won two Academy Awards and remains a landmark in film horror. Blair often uses these platforms to promote her animal rescue foundation, using her public profile to raise awareness and funds for the WorldHeart Foundation. See also Unabomber Film Review: Woodley, Crowe, and Tremblay Star in Movie That Lacks Psychological Insight

Recent Health Updates

Blair was asked about her health and how she looks now, and she said she returned from a serious medical episode in mid-2023. She had a severe allergic reaction, which she documented publicly, and it caused a great deal of temporary facial swelling. Blair opened up to her followers about her treatment and recovery, reassuring fans that the swelling had subsided and she was back in good health. She later resumed public appearances and her foundation work, with no further reported health problems.

Legacy of ‘The Exorcist’

Blair was only 14 years old when she starred in William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist.” She received a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Blair has repeatedly voiced pride in the film and its cultural reach in recent convention panels and in interviews. She has said that while the film shaped her early career, her work with animals gives her a sense of purpose today.

Why It Matters

Blair’s career path is a textbook example of a successful transition from high-profile child actor to dedicated philanthropist. Many young stars struggle to make the transition to adulthood, but Blair has turned her early fame into a viable nonprofit organization. Her ongoing work speaks to the lasting cultural impact of “The Exorcist” but also reveals the pledge to animal welfare that shapes her current public persona.

What Happens Next

In the meantime, Blair will continue her day-to-day work at the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation and maintain her schedule of convention appearances throughout the year. The foundation continues to accept donations and volunteers to expand its rescue efforts and help with ongoing veterinary care for rescued animals.

FAQ

Where is Linda Blair now?

Linda Blair now runs the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, an animal rescue organization she founded in 2004. She also regularly goes to horror conventions and participates in fan events.

Does Linda Blair still act?

Blair still occasionally acts in independent films, but that’s no longer her main focus. She spends most of her time running her animal rescue foundation and making public appearances.

What is the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation?

The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation is a nonprofit organization that rescues animals from high-kill shelters and provides them with veterinary care and permanent adoptive homes.