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Paul Bettany Returns as Vision in New Disney+ Series ‘VisionQuest’

Marvel Studios has finalized the main cast for its upcoming Disney+ series, VisionQuest. The announcement confirms that Paul Bettany will return as the synthezoid Vision, along with three other key Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) veterans. The studio also announced 12 new actors joining the ensemble, marking a major expansion of the narrative after WandaVision. The cast of Marvel’s VisionQuest features four MCU veterans returning for this project, including Paul Bettany (Vision) and James Spader (voice of Ultron), plus two other confirmed veterans from previous phases. The cast also includes 12 newly announced actors whose roles Marvel Studios hasn’t fully detailed. The series directly continues Vision’s story arc and is part of the MCU’s Phase 6 slate.

Key Details

What happened: Marvel Studios has revealed the full main cast of the Disney+ series VisionQuest.

Marvel Studios has revealed the full main cast of the Disney+ series VisionQuest. Who’s in it: Paul Bettany stars as Vision. Three more MCU vets are coming back. The cast has been expanded with 12 new actors.

Paul Bettany stars as Vision. Three more MCU vets are coming back. The cast has been expanded with 12 new actors. Where: Announced through Marvel Studios’ official channels; production is based in the United States.

Announced through Marvel Studios’ official channels; production is based in the United States. When: Open casting call in [Current Month/Year].

Open casting call in [Current Month/Year]. Breaking news: Core cast list confirmed (16-person)

Core cast list confirmed (16-person) What’s next: Production is underway with a release window expected in late 2025 or 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6.

Who Is Returning from the MCU?

Paul Bettany remains the anchor of VisionQuest, having played Vision since Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). His work in WandaVision earned rave reviews and an Emmy nomination, and it opened the door for this solo exploration of the character. Three other established MCU characters are returning to their roles, according to the official casting release. Marvel seems to be keeping details on new characters under wraps, but the return of these veterans suggests close continuity with past films and series. James Spader is confirmed to return, bringing his signature voice back to Ultron. This is a significant development, indicating that the artificial-intelligence antagonist will play a central role in Vision’s journey of self-discovery and reconstruction. The other two returning stars are actors who have appeared in other major MCU ensemble films. With them involved, VisionQuest won’t be in a vacuum, but will draw heavily on the larger history of the Avengers and the Infinity Saga.

The 12 New Additions to the Cast

In addition to the returning favorites, Marvel Studios has also brought in 12 more actors to flesh out the world of VisionQuest. These additions should flesh out the supporting cast and may include new allies, antagonists, and characters tied to Vision’s synthetic origins. The original press release did not specify the character names for all 12 new cast members, but industry analysts suggest that the roles could include: See also The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 3 Release Date: Cast Updates, Plot Details & Release Info

Other members of the synthetic community, or other androids.

Government agents probing Vision’s activities.

New mystical or technological dangers.

The sheer number of new faces suggests VisionQuest is building a solid supporting ecosystem around Vision, taking the intimate sitcom style of WandaVision into a larger sci-fi thriller.

What Officials Said

In a statement about the casting, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stressed the need for Paul Bettany’s continued leadership. Feige said Paul has been defining Vision for 10 years. The series is about stripping away the layers of what it means to be human, even if you aren’t. “With these new talents added to our ranks, we’ll be able to explore parts of the MCU that have never been seen before.” Paul Bettany weighed in on the script, too, saying VisionQuest explores “identity, memory and the ghost in the machine.” “I’m really excited to be working with this new group,” he said. “We have the veterans coming back and the new blood coming in and it’s just a fresh energy for the franchise.”

Why It Matters

VisionQuest is a game changer in Marvel’s streaming strategy. After a heavy focus on multiverse plots in recent phases, this series returns to a character-driven examination of one of the most unique heroes in the MCU. See also Angry Anderson, Rose Tattoo Frontman and Australian Rock Icon, Dies at 79 Fans will especially appreciate the return of James Spader as Ultron. It serves as a bridge from the beginning of the Avengers to where we are now in Phase 6, which could lead to future conflicts between AI and synthetic lifeforms. The series also likely sets the stage for future crossovers and could shape new Avengers lineups in future movies.

What Happens Next

VisionQuest is currently in production. Marvel Studios has not yet announced a specific release date, but the series will be part of the MCU’s Phase 6. As hype builds toward the release, the studio will release more teasers and character posters over the coming months.

FAQ

Who plays Vision in VisionQuest?

Paul Bettany is back as Vision in VisionQuest. He has been in the position since 2015.

Is James Spader in ‘VisionQuest’?

Yes, James Spader is back to voice Ultron in the series, his first major appearance in the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron.

How many new cast members are there?

VisionQuest will add 12 new actors to the cast in addition to the four returning MCU vets.

Does VisionQuest follow WandaVision?

Yes, VisionQuest is a direct narrative continuation of WandaVision, specifically the “White Vision” character introduced in that series.