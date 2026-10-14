Anne Hathaway’s Psychological Thriller ‘Eileen’ Navigates Quiet Theatrical Run and Streaming Release
Key Details
- What happened: The psychological thriller “Eileen” is being released and will soon stream.
- Who’s in it: Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, director William Oldroyd.
- Where: Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; released in US cinemas and on Max.
- When: Premiered May 2023; US theatrical and streaming release December 2023.
- Update: Now available for streaming on Max.
- What’s next: The film will remain available on streaming services, and long-term viewership numbers will determine its broader cultural impact.
What is ‘Eileen’ About?
Why Did the Film Fly Under the Radar?
While the idea of an Anne Hathaway thriller usually generates plenty of mainstream buzz, “Eileen” had a relatively low-key commercial profile at its initial release. This wasn’t for lack of critical interest, but because of its distribution strategy.
TNeon released the film on a very limited theatrical run. It premiered in a handful of independent cinemas before swiftly landing on streaming service Max. This hybrid release model is becoming more common for mid-budget and arthouse films, but it often means less box office visibility. Moreover, the film was a dark, offbeat psychological thriller aimed at a niche audience, unlike Hathaway’s mainstream commercial fare, which attracted a broader demographic.
Critical Reception and Performances
Although it opened quietly, “Eileen” drew generally positive reviews from film critics. Reviewers often commented on the difference between the two lead actresses’ performances.
Thomasin McKenzie was praised for her performance as the titular character, conveying Eileen’s internal volatility and alienation. Critics pointed to Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of the elusive Rebecca Saint as a notable departure from her usual roles. This colder, more calculating character contributed to the film’s unnerving atmosphere.
The film has a high approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting its critical acclaim for its atmospheric direction and faithful adaptation of Moshfegh’s off-beat narrative.
What Sources and Critics Said
Neon’s official marketing material described “Eileen” as “a darkly comic and deeply unsettling coming-of-age story.”
Critical consensus, as aggregated by major film publications, noted that the film succeeds as a tense psychological study. Reviewers noted that director William Oldroyd successfully translated the novel’s claustrophobic, unreliable narrative style to film; some said the film’s deliberate pacing and dark humor might not satisfy viewers looking for a conventional, action-packed thriller.
Why It Matters
What Happens Next
FAQ
What is the 2023 Anne Hathaway thriller called?
Anne Hathaway’s psychological thriller of 2023 is titled “Eileen.” She stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie.
Where to watch Eileen?
You can watch Eileen on Max. It had a limited theatrical release in late 2023 before heading to the streaming platform.
Is ‘Eileen’ a book?
Yes, the film is based on the 2018 debut novel, “Eileen,” by author Ottessa Moshfegh. Oldroyd and Luke Goode wrote it.
What is the tale of ‘Eileen’?
Set in 1960s Massachusetts, the film focuses on a young secretary at a juvenile detention center whose life is turned upside down when a glamorous new counselor arrives, with an unraveling that is dark and psychological.
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