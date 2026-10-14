Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Anne Hathaway’s Psychological Thriller ‘Eileen’ Navigates Quiet Theatrical Run and Streaming Release

The 2023 psychological thriller “Eileen,” starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, has drawn critical attention after its limited theatrical release and streaming debut, despite a lackluster box office performance that kept it off the radar for general audiences.

“Eileen” is a 2023 psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. Directed by William Oldroyd, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and was released on the streaming platform Max after a limited US theatrical run in December 2023.

Key Details

What happened: The psychological thriller “Eileen” is being released and will soon stream.

The psychological thriller “Eileen” is being released and will soon stream. Who’s in it: Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, director William Oldroyd.

Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, director William Oldroyd. Where: Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; released in US cinemas and on Max.

Premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; released in US cinemas and on Max. When: Premiered May 2023; US theatrical and streaming release December 2023.

Premiered May 2023; US theatrical and streaming release December 2023. Update: Now available for streaming on Max.

Now available for streaming on Max. What’s next: The film will remain available on streaming services, and long-term viewership numbers will determine its broader cultural impact.

What is ‘Eileen’ About?

Set in 1960s Massachusetts, “Eileen” is based on Ottessa Moshfegh’s 2018 debut novel. The story is about Eileen Dunlop, a young secretary who works at a juvenile detention center. Anne Hathaway plays Rebecca Saint, the glamorous new counselor at the facility, who turns her mundane and troubled life upside down. Their strong bond takes the relationship into dark, unexpected territory, and the film’s psychological tension takes off.

Why Did the Film Fly Under the Radar?

While the idea of an Anne Hathaway thriller usually generates plenty of mainstream buzz, “Eileen” had a relatively low-key commercial profile at its initial release. This wasn’t for lack of critical interest, but because of its distribution strategy. See also Ed Sheeran’s Cousin Jethro Calls Singer a ‘Coward’ and ‘Bad Human’ Amid Family Abandonment Claims TNeon released the film on a very limited theatrical run. It premiered in a handful of independent cinemas before swiftly landing on streaming service Max. This hybrid release model is becoming more common for mid-budget and arthouse films, but it often means less box office visibility. Moreover, the film was a dark, offbeat psychological thriller aimed at a niche audience, unlike Hathaway’s mainstream commercial fare, which attracted a broader demographic.

Critical Reception and Performances

Although it opened quietly, “Eileen” drew generally positive reviews from film critics. Reviewers often commented on the difference between the two lead actresses’ performances. Thomasin McKenzie was praised for her performance as the titular character, conveying Eileen’s internal volatility and alienation. Critics pointed to Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of the elusive Rebecca Saint as a notable departure from her usual roles. This colder, more calculating character contributed to the film’s unnerving atmosphere. The film has a high approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting its critical acclaim for its atmospheric direction and faithful adaptation of Moshfegh’s off-beat narrative. See also ‘Line of Fire’ Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Early Cracks Emerge in Promising Drama

What Sources and Critics Said

Neon’s official marketing material described “Eileen” as “a darkly comic and deeply unsettling coming-of-age story.” Critical consensus, as aggregated by major film publications, noted that the film succeeds as a tense psychological study. Reviewers noted that director William Oldroyd successfully translated the novel’s claustrophobic, unreliable narrative style to film; some said the film’s deliberate pacing and dark humor might not satisfy viewers looking for a conventional, action-packed thriller.

Why It Matters

“Eileen” is a revealing example of how specialty and mid-budget thrillers are released today. They’re taking a short theatrical window mostly for awards qualification and prestige, and then streaming out quickly. This helps studios minimize their financial risk, and the film still gets seen worldwide. For audiences, it suggests big-star actor vehicles no longer get the benefit of the doubt on long theatrical runs if the genre or tone is better suited to streaming.

What Happens Next

‘Eileen’ is now streaming on Max. Future viewership data will determine if the film earns “sleeper hit” status on the platform. Moreover, with the film still available on streaming services, it might encourage new critical interpretations and discussions among audiences who encounter it beyond its initial theatrical release.

FAQ

What is the 2023 Anne Hathaway thriller called?

Anne Hathaway’s psychological thriller of 2023 is titled “Eileen.” She stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie.

Where to watch Eileen?

You can watch Eileen on Max. It had a limited theatrical release in late 2023 before heading to the streaming platform.

Is ‘Eileen’ a book?

Yes, the film is based on the 2018 debut novel, “Eileen,” by author Ottessa Moshfegh. Oldroyd and Luke Goode wrote it.

What is the tale of ‘Eileen’?

Set in 1960s Massachusetts, the film focuses on a young secretary at a juvenile detention center whose life is turned upside down when a glamorous new counselor arrives, with an unraveling that is dark and psychological.