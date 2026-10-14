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Marvel’s ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Special Presentation Confirmed for Disney+

Marvel Television has officially announced The Punisher: One Last Kill, a new action-packed special presentation starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, coming exclusively to Disney+ in October 2023. The news marks the character’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following his incorporation from the previous Netflix-era shows. Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle in the new special presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, coming to Disney+ this year. The project, a Marvel Television production, bridges the character’s past and future in the MCU, especially in relation to the Daredevil: Born Again story arc. An official release date has yet to confirm an official release date.

Key Details

What happened: Marvel Television ordered a one-off special presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Marvel Television ordered a one-off special presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Who’s in it: Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Marvel Television is producing it.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Marvel Television is producing it. Where: Streaming only on Disney+ worldwide.

Streaming only on Disney+ worldwide. When: Release date is not yet announced; production status is active.

Release date is not yet announced; production status is active. Latest development: Marvel Studios leadership formally confirms title and format

Marvel Studios leadership formally confirms title and format What’s next: Fans are waiting for casting news for supporting roles and a premiere window.

What Is ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’?

Insiders are calling The Punisher: One Last Kill a “special presentation,” a format Marvel Studios has recently employed for projects like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This format often allows for a tighter, narrower focus than a full season, typically between 45 and 90 minutes. See also Project Hail Mary Hard Science Mass Appeal Business The title suggests a definitive, high-stakes mission for Frank Castle, perhaps delving into his psychological state as he finds his footing in the wider MCU. Unlike his previous solo series, made under the Marvel Television banner for Netflix, this project is fully integrated into the MCU canon under Kevin Feige.

Who Is Involved?

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, the vigilante with a sad past and a penchant for extreme violence. Bernthal played the character on Daredevil Season 2 and two seasons of The Punisher on Netflix. His return was first teased during the production of Daredevil: Born Again, with reports suggesting his character would play a major part. Marvel has not released a list of directors or writers, but this is a Marvel Television project to oversee after the studio was revitalized to create Disney+ content to complement the theatrical MCU slate. “Revitalizing legacy characters with a new creative perspective is important,” said Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios.

How Does This Fit Into the MCU?

The announcement clears up the canonical status of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Fans debated for years whether the Netflix shows were in the same continuity as the films. Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) have both appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, which confirms the actors are back, but the exact events of the Netflix shows are still a gray area. The Punisher: One Last Kill seems to be an attempt to clean up this continuity. By offering a new, self-contained story, Marvel can establish Frank Castle’s current operational status without forcing viewers to watch six seasons of past television. The special is expected to set the stage for his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently being produced. See also Charlie Hunnam Calls Lizzie Borden’s Alleged Murders ‘Understandable’ Compared to Ed Gein

What Officials and Sources Said

A Marvel Studios spokesperson confirmed the project exists in a brief statement about the upcoming slate of Disney+ content but offered no plot details. “We’re excited to have Jon Bernthal reprise his role as Frank Castle in a new story that remains true to this gritty character’s roots, and also fully integrates Marvel’s The Punisher into the MCU,” the statement continued. “One Last Kill promises to be an intense character-driven experience that explores the cost of vengeance.” The “Special Presentation” designation, industry analysts note, gives Marvel a little more leeway in tone and run time, possibly even a darker, more mature rating consistent with the character’s history, even in the family-friendly Disney+ universe.

Why It Matters

There are plenty of reasons why The Punisher is important. First, it bolsters the strategy of reintegrating fan-favorite characters from defunct streaming deals back into the main MCU continuity. Second, it satisfies the fan desire for mature, street-level superhero storytelling. The project promises a variety of genres beyond the typical superhero fare for Disney+. The “Special Presentation” format has successfully tested audience appetites for horror (Werewolf by Night) and comedy (Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special). This portfolio is complemented by a gritty crime thriller that could also appeal to an older audience who may have moved away from traditional superhero content. See also Auditing the Sequel Style Premium Explained

What Happens Next

No release date has been announced for the special. Because of its proximity to Daredevil: Born Again, though, it will likely be filmed alongside that show to maintain narrative continuity. Fans can expect more announcements about supporting cast members in the coming months, especially those tied to New York’s criminal underworld. A release date will probably be announced once post-production starts, with a potential window of late 2024 or 2025.

FAQ

Is ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ a movie or a TV show?

It’s labeled a “Special Presentation,” which means it’s a stand-alone feature-length episode or short film made for streaming, much like Werewolf by Night.

Do I need to watch the Netflix Punisher series to understand this?

While useful for context, Marvel intends this special to be an entry point for anyone. It should offer enough context to understand Frank Castle’s motivations without prior viewing.

Will this be rated TV-MA?

Marvel hasn’t confirmed the rating. But you can expect a much sterner content warning than your average MCU fare, maybe TV-14 or something like that, considering the nature of the character and the description of it being “dark, action-packed.”

When will it be released on Disney+?

Disney hasn’t announced an official release date yet. A production update is expected as production moves forward.