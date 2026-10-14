‘Dancing With the Stars’ Delivers Super Bowl Halftime Spectacle: See the Scores and Who Went Home
In a strategic move to snag audience attention during one of TV’s biggest nights, the Super Bowl, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars went into “Halftime Show” mode on Sunday night. The condensed broadcast showcased high-energy performances from the remaining contestants, live judging,g and a shocking elimination that whittled down the field as it heads into the season finale.
Three couples danced untaught dances during the Dancing With the Stars Super Bowhalftimeme special. The judges awarded each performance ten points. A couple was eliminated at the end of the performances based on a combination of judges’ scores and audience votes. The special was a change of pace from the regular season to the coming finale, with guest appearances and a shortened format to fit sports fans.
Key Details
- What happened: A special episode of Dancing with the Stars aired during the Super Bowl halftime show.
- Who’s in it: The remaining celebrity contestants, their professional partners, and judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli).
- Where: ABC network-wide broadcast, Disney+ (streaming).
- When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, during the Super Bowl halftime break.
- Latest development: One couple eliminated on combined scores and votes.
- What’s next: The season finale will see the remaining couples battle it out next week.
What Happened During the DWTS Halftime Show?
The Super Bowl special, however, was a tightly produced 15-minute segment, unlike the normal 90-minute episodes, designed to fit within the NFL’s halftime broadcast structure while maintaining the competitive integrity of the dance competition. The episode included three of the season’s best couples performing high-difficulty routines.
The production used the main Dancing With the Stars ballroom set, but enhanced the lighting and sped up the editing to match the energy of the sporting event. The segment opened with a group number featuring all the remaining pros, setting the tone for the individual competitions.
The Performances and Scores
- Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 8, Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 9.
- Total: 25/30.
- Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 9, Derek Hough: 9, Bruno Tonioli: 10.
- Total: 28/30.
- Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 7, Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 8.
- Total: 23/30.
Who Was Eliminated?
The hosts announced the elimination after the performances and the counting of viewer votes collected over the week. The couple who received the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and public votes was eliminated.
This elimination marks a pivotal moment in the season, removing a fan-favorite pair and raising the stakes for the remaining contestants. The departing couple gave an emotional goodbye speech, thanking their fans and reflecting on their journey on the ballroom floor.
What Officials and Sources Said
In a statement released before the broadcast, ABC Entertainment executives said they intended to cross-pollinate audiences.
“We wanted to bring the glamor and excitement of the ballroom to the biggest stage in American sports,” an ABC spokesperson said. “This special episode is a celebration of dance and football culture, something special for the viewers during the halftime break.
Head judge Carrie Ann Inaba said of the pressure of the live show: “The energy tonight was electric. Millions of extra eyes were on these celebrities, who had to perform flawlessly, with no room for error. They stepped up to the plate.
Why It Matters
The Dancing With the Stars Super Bowl special is part of a continuing push by traditional broadcast networks to leverage big sporting events for entertainment programming. ABC wanted to keep viewers watching ABC over the game break, instead of them changing channels, by airing in the halftime slot.
This exposure is a huge boon for the show, and might help boost voter turnout for the season finale. For advertisers i, it provided a unique premium inventory slot bridging the gap between sports marketing and entertainment branding.
What Happens Next
- Bottom two couples dance for redemption.
- Challenges from former contestants, in threes.
- The crowning of the Mirrorball Trophy winner
- Voting lines for the finale will open immediately following the next regular episode.
FAQ
Did the Super Bowl broadcast ‘Dancing With the Stars’?
Yes, a special shortened episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on ABC during the Super Bowl halftime break.
Who got voted off on DWTS Super Bowl nite?
The combined scores of the judges and viewer votes sent one couple home. Who? That depends on the season, but the eliminated couple was sent home live at the end of the halftime special.
Can I watch the DWTS Super Bowl special again?
The special episode will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu a day after it airs.
When does Dancing With the Stars end?
The season finale will be next Monday night on ABC and Disney+.
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