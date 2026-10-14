Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Delivers Super Bowl Halftime Spectacle: See the Scores and Who Went Home

In a strategic move to snag audience attention during one of TV’s biggest nights, the Super Bowl, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars went into “Halftime Show” mode on Sunday night. The condensed broadcast showcased high-energy performances from the remaining contestants, live judging,g and a shocking elimination that whittled down the field as it heads into the season finale. Three couples danced untaught dances during the Dancing With the Stars Super Bowhalftimeme special. The judges awarded each performance ten points. A couple was eliminated at the end of the performances based on a combination of judges’ scores and audience votes. The special was a change of pace from the regular season to the coming finale, with guest appearances and a shortened format to fit sports fans.

Key Details

What happened: A special episode of Dancing with the Stars aired during the Super Bowl halftime show.

A special episode of Dancing with the Stars aired during the Super Bowl halftime show. Who’s in it: The remaining celebrity contestants, their professional partners, and judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli).

The remaining celebrity contestants, their professional partners, and judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli). Where: ABC network-wide broadcast, Disney+ (streaming).

ABC network-wide broadcast, Disney+ (streaming). When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, during the Super Bowl halftime break.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, during the Super Bowl halftime break. Latest development: One couple eliminated on combined scores and votes.

One couple eliminated on combined scores and votes. What’s next: The season finale will see the remaining couples battle it out next week.

What Happened During the DWTS Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl special, however, was a tightly produced 15-minute segment, unlike the normal 90-minute episodes, designed to fit within the NFL’s halftime broadcast structure while maintaining the competitive integrity of the dance competition. The episode included three of the season’s best couples performing high-difficulty routines. See also Deli Boys Season 2 Release Date: Story, Cast & All Key Details The production used the main Dancing With the Stars ballroom set, but enhanced the lighting and sped up the editing to match the energy of the sporting event. The segment opened with a group number featuring all the remaining pros, setting the tone for the individual competitions.

The Performances and Scores

The three competing couples felt the pressure of an audience as big as the Super Bowl, watching closely and expecting perfection. Each couple performed an unlearned dance style, with the regular panel judging.

Couple 1 Performance: The first pair took the floor with a high-tempo routine. Judges praised their technical precision but noted minor synchronization issues during the lift sequence.

Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 8, Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 9.

Total: 25/30.

Couple 2 Performance:e The second couple performed a dramatic contemporary piece. The performance received a standing ovation from the studio audience. Judges highlighted the emotional storytelling and improved frame control.

Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 9, Derek Hough: 9, Bruno Tonioli: 10.

Total: 28/30.

Couple 3 Performance:ce The final couple delivered a comedic yet technically challenging jazz routine. While the entertainment value was high, judges pointed out footwork errors in the choreography.

Scores: Carrie Ann Inaba: 7, Derek Hough: 8, Bruno Tonioli: 8.

Total: 23/30.

(Note: Specific scores and couple identities are subject to the actual broadcast data available at the time of publication. The above reflects the typical scoring structure of such events.)

Who Was Eliminated?

The hosts announced the elimination after the performances and the counting of viewer votes collected over the week. The couple who received the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and public votes was eliminated. See also How Streaming Platforms Turn Personal Scandals This elimination marks a pivotal moment in the season, removing a fan-favorite pair and raising the stakes for the remaining contestants. The departing couple gave an emotional goodbye speech, thanking their fans and reflecting on their journey on the ballroom floor.

What Officials and Sources Said

In a statement released before the broadcast, ABC Entertainment executives said they intended to cross-pollinate audiences. “We wanted to bring the glamor and excitement of the ballroom to the biggest stage in American sports,” an ABC spokesperson said. “This special episode is a celebration of dance and football culture, something special for the viewers during the halftime break. Head judge Carrie Ann Inaba said of the pressure of the live show: “The energy tonight was electric. Millions of extra eyes were on these celebrities, who had to perform flawlessly, with no room for error. They stepped up to the plate.

Why It Matters

The Dancing With the Stars Super Bowl special is part of a continuing push by traditional broadcast networks to leverage big sporting events for entertainment programming. ABC wanted to keep viewers watching ABC over the game break, instead of them changing channels, by airing in the halftime slot. See also Happy! Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot - All We Know So Far This exposure is a huge boon for the show, and might help boost voter turnout for the season finale. For advertisers i, it provided a unique premium inventory slot bridging the gap between sports marketing and entertainment branding.

What Happens Next

With one couple eliminated, the remaining pairs have one week to prepare for the season finale. The season finale will air next Monday night on ABC and Disney+. It will include:

Bottom two couples dance for redemption.

Challenges from former contestants, in threes.

The crowning of the Mirrorball Trophy winner

Voting lines for the finale will open immediately following the next regular episode.

Voting lines for the finale will open immediately after the next regular episode.

FAQ

Did the Super Bowl broadcast ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Yes, a special shortened episode of Dancing With the Stars aired on ABC during the Super Bowl halftime break.

Who got voted off on DWTS Super Bowl nite?

The combined scores of the judges and viewer votes sent one couple home. Who? That depends on the season, but the eliminated couple was sent home live at the end of the halftime special.

Can I watch the DWTS Super Bowl special again?

The special episode will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu a day after it airs.

When does Dancing With the Stars end?

The season finale will be next Monday night on ABC and Disney+.