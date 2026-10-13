Facebook Twitter/X Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Disney’s ‘Hexed’ Trailer Reveals Hailee Steinfeld as a Teenage Witch With a Magical Three-Eyed Cat

Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the first official trailer for Hexed, an original animated fantasy feature in which Hailee Steinfeld stars as a teen who discovers secret magical skills. The footage, released Oct. 12, 2026, depicts a sprawling witch realm and a surly, three-eyed magical cat voiced by Walton Goggins. Hexed Official Trailer – Hailee Steinfeld as Billie, Teen with Secret Magical Powers | Walt Disney Animation Studios. Scheduled for November 25, 2026, the film also stars Walton Goggins as Beef, a surly, three-eyed magical cat, and Jodie Foster as the main villain.

Key Details

What’s happening: Walt Disney Animation Studios has dropped the first complete trailer for its original animated film, Hexed.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has dropped the first complete trailer for its original animated film, Hexed. Who is involved: Cast and crew include Hailee Steinfeld, Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Rashida Jones, Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Jason Hand.

Cast and crew include Hailee Steinfeld, Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Rashida Jones, Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Jason Hand. Where: Walt Disney Studios announced a worldwide theatrical release.

Walt Disney Studios announced a worldwide theatrical release. When: The trailer drops October 12, 2026; the film arrives November 25, 2026.

The trailer drops October 12, 2026; the film arrives November 25, 2026. Latest: The trailer offers insight into the magical world of Hexed and introduces Goggins’ three-eyed cat character, Beef, as a reluctant mentor.

The trailer offers insight into the magical world of Hexed and introduces Goggins’ three-eyed cat character, Beef, as a reluctant mentor. Next: The film will hit theaters worldwide on November 25, 2026.

What the Trailer Reveals

The newly released footage introduces Hexed’s premise: impulsive, unconventional teenage girl Billie Doe (voiced by Steinfeld). Billie discovers hidden magical powers that transport her and her “Type-A” mother to the expansive and unruly witch world known as Hexe, according to the official studio synopsis. The trailer centers around Billie’s relationship with Beef, a magical three-eyed cat voiced by Walton Goggins. The character looks like a reluctant, surly mentor who has to help Billie get a handle on her newly awakened powers. The footage also gives us our first real look at the film’s villain, a terrifying Witch Queen, voiced by Academy Award winner Jodie Foster. Other ensemble cast members include Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, and Dan Stevens.

Production and Creative Team

Fawn Veerasunthorn (Wish) and Jason Hand (Encanto) direct Hexed, co-directing alongside Josie Trinidad (Zootopia+). Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, veterans of Disney animated features like Big Hero 6 and Strange World, produce the film. See also Why Career Comebacks Can Boost Celebrity Net Worth Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller wrote the screenplay and are continuing their collaboration after working on major Disney animated properties.

Why It Matters

The release of “Hexed” is another example of Disney’s ongoing commitment to original animated fantasy films not tied to an existing franchise. The studio is making a big push into the holiday 2026 box office corridor, with a star-studded, award-winning cast and veteran directors from recent Disney movies. A morally ambiguous, grouchy animal sidekick also fits current trends in animated storytelling that favor subverting tropes over embracing traditional fairy-tale archetypes.

What Happens Next

Roughly a year out from the theatrical debut on Nov. 25, 2026, expect a big marketing push. Walt Disney Studios hasn’t said anything yet about additional character posters or longer behind-the-scenes featurettes. Still, more promotional clips are likely to drop over the next several weeks.

FAQ

What is the story of Disney’s Hexed?

Hexed follows the adventures of a quirky teen named Billie who discovers she has latent magical abilities and is transported with her mother to a huge witch world called Hexe, where a magical three-eyed cat trains her. See also Severance Season 3 Release Date: Cast, Story, Trailer & All the Big News What actor is the magical cat in Hexed?

Beef is a surly three-eyed magical cat who helps the protagonist learn her magic, voiced by actor Walton Goggins. When is Hexed released?

Hexed opens in theaters worldwide on November 25th, 2026. Who’s directing Hexed?

Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand co-directed it, with Josie Trinidad as co-director.