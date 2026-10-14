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What Sports Commissions Should Track to Prove Tournament Economic Impact

To prove a tournament’s economic impact, a sports commission should track verified hotel room nights, where attendees actually traveled from, what visitors spent by category, and the tax revenue the event produced, then run those inputs through a standardized model that separates direct, indirect, and induced effects. The most credible reports also leave out spending by local residents, since that money would likely have been spent in the community anyway. Numbers built this way hold up when a city council, a hotel partner, or a skeptical reporter starts asking questions.

Why Impact Numbers Get Questioned

Sports tourism is a big business, and big numbers attract scrutiny. The Sports ETA 2026 State of the Industry report puts the total economic impact of sports tourism at $274.5 billion, with $111.2 billion in direct spending, 124.3 million room nights, and $20.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Participatory sports, made up mainly of youth and amateur events, accounted for $60.1 billion in direct spending and $149.1 billion in total economic impact.

At the national level, those figures show why destinations compete for tournaments. At the local level, they raise the bar. Elected officials who fund facilities and bid fees want proof that a specific event delivered for their community. Generic estimates or inflated multipliers can damage a commission’s credibility for years.

Consistency matters as much as accuracy. A commission that changes its method from one year to the next cannot show whether an event is growing or shrinking, and it invites questions about whether the method changed to make the numbers look better.

The answer is a consistent tracking system that starts long before the event and ends well after the last game.

Metric One: Verified Room Nights

Room nights are the most important number a commission can report. They are concrete, they can be checked against hotel records, and they connect directly to lodging tax revenue and hotel support for future bids.

The challenge is getting accurate counts. Teams book through official blocks, through third-party sites, and directly with hotels. Some stay with relatives. Some book extra rooms and cancel. A commission that relies on a rough estimate per team will have a hard time defending its number.

The most reliable source is usually the reservation data from whoever manages hotel booking for sports events on the organizer’s behalf. Commissions can write reporting requirements into bid agreements, asking for pickup reports that show actual room nights by property and by night, along with cancellations and no-shows. When events use stay-to-play policies, that block data covers most visiting teams. Comparing it with post-event hotel reports helps confirm the final count.

Metric Two: Who Traveled, and How Far

Not every attendee creates new economic activity. A family that lives a short drive from the complex would likely have spent its money in the community that weekend regardless.

Credible methods account for this. A Frontiers in Sports and Active Living study on event economic impact describes a calculator that estimates the net additional expenditure generated within a defined host economy. The authors explain that it considers deadweight, meaning spending that would have occurred anyway, as well as leakages, meaning money that flows out of the local economy. They also note that input-output analysis has faced criticism for its assumptions and for potentially overestimating economic impacts.

For commissions, the practical steps are clear:

Capture home ZIP codes or cities at registration for every team and, where possible, for spectators.

at registration for every team and, where possible, for spectators. Define the host economy before the event, whether that is a single county or a multi-county region.

before the event, whether that is a single county or a multi-county region. Set a distance threshold for counting visitors and apply it the same way every year.

for counting visitors and apply it the same way every year. Separate overnight visitors from day-trippers, since overnight guests add lodging to everything else they spend.

Metric Three: Visitor Spending by Category

Room nights tell part of the story. Visitors also spend on meals, fuel, retail, entertainment, and local transportation. Short post-event surveys of team managers and families can capture average spending per person per day in each category.

Keep surveys brief and consistent from year to year. Ask about party size, nights stayed, and approximate spending on lodging, food, shopping, and other activities. Over time, a commission builds its own local spending profile, which is far more defensible than borrowing averages from another market.

Key benchmark Sports ETA’s 2026 report counted 124.3 million room nights generated by sports tourism nationally. Local commissions that can document their own share of that volume, night by night and hotel by hotel, have the strongest case when they ask for funding.

Metric Four: Direct, Indirect, and Induced Impact

Direct spending is only the first round. When a restaurant serves more customers, it buys more supplies. When hotel staff work extra shifts, they spend that income locally. Economic models capture these ripple effects as indirect and induced impact.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis offers one widely used tool for this. In a BEA overview of the RIMS II regional multipliers, the agency explains that the multipliers estimate the regional impact on output, value added, earnings, or employment from an initial change in economic activity. The model is updated each year with new data, and users can define their region as a single county or a group of contiguous counties. BEA also notes that RIMS II provides approximate figures best suited for small to medium changes, a useful caution when estimating the effect of a single weekend event.

Whatever model a commission uses, it should report direct spending separately from total impact. Readers can then see the core number without the multiplier effect folded in.

Metric Five: Tax Revenue

Tax revenue is often the number elected officials care about most. Lodging taxes, sales taxes, and local option taxes can all be traced back to visitor spending.

Standardized tools help here too. In Destinations International’s conversation with the creators of the Event Impact Calculator, the people behind the tool describe why a common method matters: results need to be credible, localized, and standardized. They also make the point that events drive taxes and support jobs, which is the case most commissions need to make to their funders.

Commissions should pull monthly lodging tax collections for the event period and compare them with the same period in prior years. Large swings can have many causes, so this comparison works best as supporting evidence for the room-night count, not as a standalone claim.

Build a Post-Event Scorecard

A one-page scorecard for each event keeps reporting consistent and easy to compare. It should include:

Teams and athletes, with the share traveling from outside the host region

with the share traveling from outside the host region Verified room nights, broken out by hotel and by night

broken out by hotel and by night Overnight visitors and day-trippers, reported separately

reported separately Average visitor spending per day, by category

by category Direct spending and total impact, with the model and region named

with the model and region named Estimated tax revenue, with the method explained

with the method explained Year-over-year comparison for repeat events

Share the Results

A strong report only helps if the right people see it. Share the scorecard with hotel partners, elected officials, and event organizers within a few weeks of the event, while details are fresh. Hotels can confirm the room-night count and flag anything that looks off. Organizers can see how their event performed compared with past years. Officials get a clear picture of what their investment produced. Over time, this habit builds trust and makes future bid decisions faster.

The Bottom Line

Proving tournament economic impact comes down to discipline: verified room nights, honest treatment of local spending, consistent surveys, and a standardized model applied the same way every time. Commissions that build this system into their bid agreements and post-event routines produce numbers that stand up to scrutiny, and that credibility makes the next bid, budget request, and hotel partnership easier to win.