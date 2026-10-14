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John Boyega Reveals Secret Marriage and Expecting First Child

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has revealed that he has been secretly married for almost two years and is expecting his first child. In a recent interview, the Star Wars star revealed the personal milestone, confirming long-standing rumors about his private family life. Actor John Boyega has confirmed that he’s been secretly married for nearly two years, and that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy. He did not name his wife during the interview, but widespread reporting and social media evidence identifies her as American model and actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard. The discovery was revealed in an interview with The Guardian in October 2026.

Key Details

What’s going on: John Boyega reveals secret marriage and fatherhood

John Boyega reveals secret marriage and fatherhood Who’s involved: John Boyega and his wife, commonly identified as American model and actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard.

John Boyega and his wife, commonly identified as American model and actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard. Where: It came out in an interview with The Guardian.

It came out in an interview with The Guardian. When: The interview was published in October 2026; they married about two years ago.

The interview was published in October 2026; they married about two years ago. Latest: Boyega confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

Boyega confirmed they are expecting a baby boy. What’s next: The couple hopes to have a bigger, traditional Nigerian wedding celebration in the future.

What Did John Boyega Reveal?

In a recent interview with The Guardian, ahead of the release of the BBC documentary Damilola: The Untold Story, the actor was asked about the ring on his finger. He confirmed that he has been married for “almost two years now.” See also Matka King Season Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know Boyega said the couple went for a small, private ceremony. “We both like the idea of celebrating something that’s established, rather than celebrating the entry,” he said. They plan to have a bigger celebration once their foundation is more firmly established and joked, “by then, we’re going to have to shut Nigeria down!”

Who Is John Boyega’s Wife?

Boyega did not name his bride in the interview specifically, but public speculation and social media evidence point strongly to American model and actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard. In early 2026, Heckard posted a few photos with a wedding ring,g and rumors of their wedding grew louder. Observers said her Instagram bio has reportedly been changed to include the surname “Boyega.” The couple has kept their relationship under wraps for the most part, keeping a low profile since they were first spotted together in previous years.

What Did Boyega Say About Expecting a Child?

Boyega happily announced that the couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, and confirmed their marriage. “We got a baby cooking,” Boyega told The Guardian. He said he was very happy with this new chapter of his life and added, “My life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family. The timing has been so good.” When asked what he brings to his new role as a father, he said he’s “present, consistent and full of love.”

Background & Context

Boyega, who has spoken publicly about systemic barriers faced by Black actors in Hollywood since his breakout role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), has, over the last few years, intentionally stepped away from big franchise movies to concentrate on producing and starring in independent films, including the 2023 sci-fi film They Cloned Tyrone and a handful of stage productions. See also Ruby Rose Undergoes Urgent Neck Surgery, Attributes Injury to 'Batwoman' Stunt Work The Guardian interview mainly promoted Damilola: The Untold Story, a BBC documentary produced by Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions. The film looks at the fatal stabbing of his childhood friend, Damilola Taylor, in 1995 and the aftermath for his family and community. Boyega spoke about his personal happiness alongside this deeply personal project, offering rare insight into how he has balanced his public advocacy and private life.

Why It Matters

Since leaving big franchise movies, John Boyega has been quite secretive regarding his personal life. The news is a major, positive personal milestone for the actor, shifting attention back to his family life and upcoming projects. It also shows his continued transformation from global franchise star into a grounded producer, advocate, and soon-to-be father.

What Happens Next

Boyega and his wife are expecting their first child together. The actor has not given an official due date but has hinted that a larger, traditional Nigerian wedding celebration will be scheduled once the family is more settled.

FAQ

Is John Boyega married?

In an October 2026 interview with The Guardian, John Boyega confirmed he’s been married privately for almost two years.

Who is John Boyega’s wife?

Boyega didn’t reveal his wife’s name during the interview, but several reports and social media posts identify her as American model and actress Lashontae “Tae” Heckard.

Is John Boyega expecting a baby?

Boyega confirmed he and his wife are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Why did John Boyega keep his marriage a secret?

Boyega said he and his wife wanted a private ceremony, saying, “We like the idea of celebrating something established, not celebrating the entry. We want to do the big celebration in the future.