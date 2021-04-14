Ghostbusters: Afterlife Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the upcoming supernatural comedy film. It will be the third film of Ghostbusters franchise. The first film Ghostbusters was released in 1984, and the second film Ghostbusters 2, was released in 1989.

The film Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and IMAX. The film Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released on 11th November 2021 in the United States.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

In the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, there are two children and their mother who have to move to a farm located in Summerville in Oklahome.

The children find that their family is connected with Ghostbusters. Now, they try to find the secret behind it. He starts to discover after unexpected earthquakes in the town.

Let’s see the cast of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast:

McKenna Grace as Phoebe Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Carrie Coon as Callie Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson Logan Kim as Phoebe’s Classmate Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore J. K. Simmons Tracy Letts as Jack Sydney Mae Diaz as Swayze Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz Oliver Cooper as Elton Bokeem Woodbine as Sheriff Domingo Marlon Kazadi as Thicknek Gregg Turkington as Muncher

The shooting of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife was started on 12th July 2019. It was completed on 18th October 2019.

Jason Reitman directed the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Ivan Reitman produced it. Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman wrote the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The film Ghostbusters: Afterlife is based on the film Ghostbusters by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis that was released in 1984.

Rob Simonsen composed the music in the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Eric Steelberg did the cinematography of the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Dana E. Glauberman and Nathan Orloff edited the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film was made under Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, Ghost Corps, The Montecito Pictures Company, and Right of Way Films. Sony Pictures Releasing distributed the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It was released on 9th December 2019 by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

