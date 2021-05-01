Hundred Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is an action-comedy series. The first season of the series Hundred, got a very positive response from the audience.

We expect that Hundred Season 2 will soon announce. Let’s get all the details about the series Hundred Season 2.

Hundred Season 2: Latest News

The series Hundred features Netra Patil. She has only 100 days left to live. She has a terminal illness. She meets ACP Saumya Shukla.

Later, she becomes an undercover agent. They both want to complete their goals in the upcoming 100 days. The series Hundred includes action, comedy, thriller, suspense, and emotion.

Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir, and Abhishek Dubey created the series Hundred. It was written by Abhishek Dubey, Ruchi Narain, and Ashutosh Shah.

Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir directed the series Hundred. Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir, and Neelesh Bhatnagar produced the series Hundred.

Volker Schellbach did the cinematography, and Tushar Parekh edited the series Hundred. The series Hundred was made under R. A. T. Films. Hotstar distributed the series Hundred.

Hundred Season 1 includes eight episodes titled Ab Judge Karo Mujhe, Hawa Hawai, Chance Pe Dance, Meri Blacklist, Disco Deewane, Chor Aur Chowkidaar, Main Bhi Item Girl, and Khel Khiladi Ka.

The series Hundred was shot in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Hundred Season 2. Maybe the cast of Hundred Season 1 will come back in Season 2.

Hundred Season 2 Cast:

Lara Dutta as Soumya Shukla Rinku Rajguru as Netra Patil Karan Wahi as Manohar Dahiya – Maddy Sudhanshu Pandey as Pravin Shukla Parmeet Sethi as Anshuman Goswami Rajeev Siddhartha as Shantanu Jha Jayant Gadekar as Diwakar Asole Rohini Hattangadi Makarand Deshpande as Satyendra Ahir – Sattu Uncle Arun Nalawade Taher Shabbir

Let’s discuss the release date of the series Hundred Season 2.

Hundred Season 2 Release Date:

The second season of the series Hundred is not announced yet. The release date of the series Hundred Season 2 is not declared yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Hundred Season 1 was released on 25th April 2020. All the episodes were released on the same day – 25th April 2020 on the OTT platform Hotstar. Hundred Season 2 will also be released on the same OTT platform – Hotstar.

Let’s talk about the trailer of Hundred Season 2.

Hundred Season 2 Trailer:

Visit this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.