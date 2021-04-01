The Shooting of the Upcoming Film Pathan began with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

The filming of the film Pathan is started today. Till now, there are six stars confirmed for the film Pathan. It includes Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Ilez Badurgov.

The film Pathan is full of action and drama. The shooting is started under Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. For now, the shooting of the film Pathan is only started with two big stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika Padukone will join the cast later from the 5th of April 2021. After this, the cast members of the film Pathan will go to Russia for shooting.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Most action scenes will be filmed in Russia. The film Pathan is set to release at the starting of 2022. The exact release date will soon arrive.

John Abraham was busy with the filming of the Satyameva Jayate 2, and he has just completed the shoot of the film Ek Villain Returns.

In the film Pathan, we will see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the RAW agents. Dimple Kapadiya will play as the head of the department.

Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the film Pathan, and he has completed his shot in just 10 days in February 2021.

Siddharth Anand wrote the story of the film Pathan, and he is now directing the film. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani gave the music in the film Pathan. Benjamin Jasper is doing cinematography in the film Pathan.

Visit this website daily to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.