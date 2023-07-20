The Great Season 4 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

The Great is a historical comedy-drama series based on the true life story of the Empress of All Russia, ‘Catherine The Great.’ as the showrunner Tony McNamara has written historical events in the form of a witty comedy and satirical drama, fans are waiting for The Great Season 4. The next installment of The Great Season 4 will be released by the end of 2024.

These television dark comedy-drama series have received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. For instance, The Great Season 3 has earned 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which portrays the fans’ love and respect for the show.

In this article, we will cover all the necessary information that you need to know about The Great Season 4. Here we have highlighted the possible release dates, cast members’ list, brief story details, and trailer updates for The Great Season 4.

The Great Season 4 Release Date

The show makers released three seasons of The Great Drama series, which performed so well on the international entertainment charts. The first season of The Great was released on Hulu Networks on May 15, 2020, and after, makers haven’t looked back.

In addition, the other two seasons of The Great comedy-drama series were released on the same platform on November 19, 2021, and May 12, 2023, respectively. Since the show has successfully gathered worldwide attention, fans eagerly await The Great Season 4.

However, despite receiving positive reviews from the audience and becoming a fan’s favorite, the showrunners have not revealed the official release date for The Great Season 4. So fans have to wait for the final confirmation for The Great Season 4.

The Great Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Tony McNamara is the creator of this ‘Anti-Historical.’ drama series. Yes! You’ve read correctly. We have seen many drama series based on historical events in one way or another. But here, The Great Drama series has some anti-historical elements that left the audience speechless.



The overall storyline revolves around Catherine The Great, a.k.a. empress of Russia, who ruled Russia for the most extended period. The plot follows young Catherine and her husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia.

As the story reaches the third season, we can see Catherine and Peter take some guidance over marriage and balance out their chaotic relationships. Apart from the lead characters,

The Great series has also introduced, Marial (Phoebe Fox), Georgina Dymova (Charity Wakefield), General Velementov (Douglas Hodge), Count Raskolnikov (Richard Pyros), and many others.

In a nutshell, The Great Drama series has included all the essential elements of dramas and portrayed unhistorical events in a comedy form. Hence, fans eagerly await the fourth season of The Great Drama series.

The Great Season 4 Cast Members List

The actors and actresses performed well to transform a script into living characters and visuals. The show makers of The Great series have featured some of the most talented and versatile artists for comedy and historical drama.



The show runs for three seasons, and the fourth season is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Here, we have provided a list of cast members for The Great Season 4. The following cast members may return for the upcoming drama seasons of The Great series.

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Hoult also plays Yemelyan Pugachev

Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia

Sacha Dhawan as Orlo

Adam Godley as Archbishop (Archie)

Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymova

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

Richard Pyros as Count Raskolnikov

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

Belinda Bromilow as Elizabeth

Grace Molony as Queen Agnes of Sweden

Sebastian de Souza as Leo Voronsky

Freddie Fox as King Hugo of Sweden

Danusia Samal as Lady Antonia Svenska

Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana

Julian Barratt as Dr. Vinodel

Ali Ariaie as Raskolvy

Anthony Welsh as Father Basil

Jane Mahady as Katya Velcra

Emily Coates as Petra

Ramon Tikaram as Uncle Varnya

Henry Meredith as Maxim

Jason Isaacs as Peter the Great

Gillian Anderson as Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Grigory Petrov

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we might also see some new faces in The Great Season 4. Still, fans must wait a few months for the official announcement.

The Great Season 4 Episode Title List

As we added above, no official information has been made public for The Great Season 4; we don’t receive the official titles of the episodes.

However, here we have added an entire list of The Great Season 4 episode titles.

The Great Season 3 Episode 01 – The Bullet or The Bear

The Great Season 3 Episode 02 – Choose Your Weapon

The Great Season 3 Episode 03 – You The People

The Great Season 3 Episode 04 – Stag

The Great Season 3 Episode 05 – Sweden

The Great Season 3 Episode 06 – Ice

The Great Season 3 Episode 07 – Fun

The Great Season 3 Episode 08 – Peter And The Wolf

The Great Season 3 Episode 09 – Destiny

The Great Season 3 Episode 10 – Once Upon A Time

Where To Watch The Great Season 4?

Hulu is an American subscription streaming platform where you can binge-watch all of The Great Drama series seasons and episodes. The show perfectly combines dark comedy, historical events, and satirical aspects into The Great Drama series, which is why fans expect one more installment for The Great Drama series.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of The Great Drama series, head to the Hulu Networks and binge-watch all the episodes. On top of that, in the future, makers will also drop the fourth season on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Great Season 4?

It’s been a few weeks since the show makers released the third season of The Great series, so the exact numbers for the episodes for the upcoming season are yet to be announced.

Let us feast! Devour every episode of #TheGreat Season 3, now streaming on @hulu.

Ten episodes will likely be released for The Great Season 4. The earlier seasons have also included ten episodes, so the show makers will maintain the continuity and release ten episodes in the forthcoming seasons for The Great.

The Great Season 4 Makers Team

The Great Season has also known as The Great: An Occasionally True Story and The Great: An Almost Entirely Untrue Story. This dark-comedy and historical satire drama series was initially created and developed by famous Australian screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Just finished season 3 of @TheGreatHulu

HOLY CRAP it is just utterly brilliant!

huge congratulations to EVERYONE INVOLVED

But #ellefanning is extraordinary – just incredible. #tonymcnamara SUPERB season yet again#TheGreat #Hulu @nicholashoult fantastic too

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O5GEeEqAXG — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) June 16, 2023

Further ahead, Tony also served as the show’s executive producer along with Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker, Doug Mankoff, Matt Shakman, and many others. Not only that but many production houses and companies have also contributed to the success of The Great Drama series. These companies include MRC Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef, Lewellen Pictures, Echo Lake Entertainment, etc.

The Great Season 4 Latest Updates 2023

The Great is a historical comedy-drama series created and developed by Tony McNamara. As of now, the show runs for three seasons, and fans are looking for the renewal of The Great for a fourth season.



But as of now, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for The Great Season 4. it’s obvious since the most recent season premiered on May 12, 2023, so makers may need some time before releasing a fourth season of The Great series. In addition to that, per some online sources, The Great Season 4 is expected to release sometime in 2024.

The Great Season 4 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, makers have yet to announce the official release date for The Great Season 4. Not only that, but the official teaser trailer is also unavailable for the same.

However, here we have added a trailer for The Great Season 3. Watch the trailer and get some brief ideas about the show’s concept and future possibilities.

Final Thoughts

Tony McNamara’s one of the most highly anticipated dark comedy-drama series, The Great, has enough potential to be released for further seasons. And makers have also realized the importance of a good storyline and provided three successful seasons.

However, you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. Once we get the official confirmation, we will update you with the latest details. Until then, watch all the episodes of The Great Seasons.