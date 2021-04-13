Code M Release Date, Cast, Plot – the Latest News

Code M Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News.

ALT Balaji and Zee5 have officially renewed the drama series Code M, but it seems that it will be done soon.

In Code M Season 1, we have seen that Monica Mehra is an Army lawyer who has to solve the murder mystery. Army officer and two militant suspects get killed in an encounter. The case looks very easy to solve, but it ends up getting difficult.

Code M Release Date

The story of Code M Season 1 will be continued in Code M Season 2. In Season 2 of Code M, Major Monica Mehra will return with the main cast of the series Code M.

The shooting of the upcoming Code M Season 2 will start soon. The series Code M includes eight episodes, and the second season will also include eight episodes.

Code M Season 1 has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Each episode of Code M Season 1 ranges between 18 to 25 minutes.

Code M Season 2 Cast is below.

Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra Tanuj Virwani as Legal Council Angad Sandhu Seema Biswas as Alleged Terrorist Meghana Kaushik as Serana Aalekh Kapoor as Major Shakti Mandappa Rajat Kapoor as Col. Suryaveer Chauhan Keshav Sadhna as Major Gaurav Shekhawat

The series Code M was created by Juggernaut Productions and was developed by Ekta Kapoor. The series Code M was written by Shubhra Chatterji, Aparna Nadig, Aniruddha Guha, and Sulagna Choubey.

Akshay Choubey directed the series Code M. The lead role in the series Code M was played by Jennifer Winget as Major Monica Mehra. Samar Khan produced the series Code M. The series was shot in India.

Aakaash Berry and Akansha Shukla executively produced it. Shanu Singh Rajput did the cinematography, and the series Code M was made under Juggernaut Productions. There was a multi-camera setup for the series Code M.

ALT Balaji and Zee5 distributed the series. Code M was released on 15th January 2020, and maybe Code M Season 2 will be released in late 2021.

All the episodes of the series Code M are available to watch on Zee5 and ALT Balaji. Code M Season 2 will also be released on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

Let’s watch the announcement promo of the upcoming Code M Season 2. It was released on 14th January 2021 by Zee5.

